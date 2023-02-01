Silver Lake’s Gemini Bakehouse Plans a Big, Beautiful Goodbye Party

Gemini Bakehouse in Silver Lake is closing, but that certainly does not mean there’s room for much doom and gloom. No, owners Hannah and Conor Smith insist that winding down their small family bakery, born out of the earliest days of the pandemic, is cause for celebration — so much so, in fact, they’re planning to throw one last big fundraiser and blowout baking party this month to cap things off once and for all. After that, Hannah will be spending a bit more time with the family’s three kids, and Conor is off to a new gig elsewhere.

The Smiths insist that going out on their terms is the best possible outcome for Gemini Bakehouse, which first burst onto the scene as a home baking operation in 2020, selling loaves, bagels, pastries, and more. In 2021 they partnered up with La Sorted’s owner Tommy Brockert to cohabitate inside a small Silver Lake strip mall storefront off of Sunset Boulevard, and now La Sorted’s will take over (and even expand) at the address, selling sourdough pizzas and more. As for the goodbye party, there’s still a bit of time; Gemini is continuing to cook through Valentine’s Day, and will throw its final block party on Sunday, February 19. No tears, just doughnuts and cinnamon rolls.

New faces in Downtown

The Music Center in Downtown is preparing for a new round of pop-up chefs at on-site restaurant Abernethy’s, starting with Lenora Marouani of Barsha, who will be cooking a Tunisian soul menu beginning February 4. Future pop-ups will include Brad Willits of Market Venice, and Michelle Muñoz, co-owner of Lincoln Heights smoked meat and sides hangout Moo’s Craft Barbecue.

Dumplings and horses

It’s a dumpling party at Santa Anita Park this weekend. In partnership with Smorgasburg, Santa Anita is hosting a one-day dumpling event on Saturday, February 4 that will feature names like Ms. Chi, Cali Dumpling, Mao’s Bao, and many more. Ticket prices vary but will include dumplings, a drink of choice, and betting vouchers for the racing that day.

Expansions to know

The Barish is growing its footprint inside the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, adding a lobby pastry and coffee setup from 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday to Sunday. Expect LAMILL coffee and pastries from Nancy Silverton.

Meanwhile MadLab Coffee is expanding too, adding a second location in Culver City in the first quarter of 2023. Signage is already up at the new development.

Avi Cue x Boneyard Bistro

After a nearly monthlong residency at Animal on Fairfax, Israeli pop-up Avi Cue is back once again for a one-night stand at Boneyard Bistro. Expect a new menu that merges some Tex-Mex flavors with arayes and other Middle Eastern dishes, with options for a set plate as well as add-ons.