Popular Italian Restaurant Opens a Third Spot in a Cozy Corner of Pacific Palisades

Cinque Terre West’s owners continue their expansion into a cozy nook of Pacific Palisades inside the Gardens at Palisades strip mall. Marlo Vinzoni and chef Gianbattista “Gianba” Vinzoni first opened Cinque Terre West there in 2019, then opened wine bar Enoteca 5 in 2021. Finally, on January 31 of this year, they debuted Deliziozo Cinque.

That marks three restaurants in the same shopping center for the Vinzonis. The husband and wife team took over the shuttered Sweet Rose Creamery where they now prepare croissants, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizza by the slice, gelato, and charcuterie boards at Deliziozo. In addition, they have other staples like cookies, bread sticks, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and other pantry items. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The H.wood Group’s celebrity Super Bowl party

The Kanas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last night in Glendale, Arizona to win Super Bowl LVII. A reporter from the New York Times attended an exclusive party in Scottsdale thrown by the LA hospitality company H.wood Group, where they converted an airplane hangar into a club throughout the weekend. In attendance were figures like Tim Cook, Cher, and Drake.

The closing countdown for Ports O’ Call Village

San Pedro’s beloved Ports O’ Call Village announced its closure date next month. The official closing date is March 3 when the lease ends. This news comes as no surprise, as the massive retail and restaurant development called West Harbor will take its place in 2024. In a Facebook post, the owners of Ports O’ Call Village announced that a larger space is on the horizon, along with a pop-up market at West Harbor.

A plant-based poached “egg” — complete with a runny yolk — at LA restaurants

Spectrum News uncovered a handful of LA restaurants serving a new product by a company called Yo! Egg, a vegan poached egg, which reportedly mimics an actual egg with a runny yolk. Diners can try it locally at Real Food Daily, Coyote Grill, Flore Vegan, Junkyard Dog, and Swingers.

A new booze-free menu at the Fairmont Miramar

Santa Monica’s Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows lobby lounge recently went through a renovation while developing an alcohol-free menu.