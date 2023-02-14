73-Year-Old Chicago Legend Harold’s Chicken Shack Expands to Culver City

Harold’s Chicken Shack, the historic Chicago fried chicken specialist emblematic of the city’s enduring food culture, is digging deeper into Los Angeles. The restaurant first popped up on LA’s radar when expansion news hit back in 2017, but it wasn’t until late 2019 that the restaurant actually came to life on a crowded Hollywood block. Now there’s a whole new second location at the Westfield Culver City, complete with a full bar, table service, and plenty of televisions.

The new Harold’s Chicken Shack and Sports Bar, owned by Chasity Clark (who also operates the Hollywood location), is now open at the Westfield Culver City, not far from Fox Hills, Ladera Heights, Inglewood, and other proudly Black LA neighborhoods. For 73 years Harold’s has been a South Side Chicago staple, an icon of Black entrepreneurship for the city, and a beacon of greatness in one of America’s most food-obsessed cities. Harold’s has become so famous, in fact, that in recent years it has expanded from Illinois to nearby states like Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Las Vegas, Nevada, and Atlanta, Georgia. The new location at the Westfield Culver City mall here in Los Angeles is open from lunch through dinner daily.

On an unknown pause

Palm Springs Vietnamese hangout Rooster and the Pig has closed suddenly, due to an ongoing electrical issue. That’s per the restaurant’s own Instagram page, which does not offer a current reopening date.

Mardi Gras celebrations in LA

North Hollywood’s Risky Business is hosting a Mardi Gras blowout party on Tuesday, February 21. Expect crawfish, sazeracs, hurricanes, beignets, and much more along Burbank Boulevard.

Not to be outdone, Little Dom’s in Los Feliz will offer a festive Mardi Gras feast from February 18 to February 21, with po’ boys (including a fried oyster mushroom option for vegans), barbecued oysters, jambalaya balls, gumbo, and more.

An OC experience

Orange County Restaurant Week runs March 5 to March 11, bringing together dozens of the area’s thousands of restaurants for deals, one-off dishes, collaboration dinners, and more. It’s the 15th year for OC Restaurant Week, so expect even more fanfare than usual.

A new place for cocktails in Culver City

Maple Block Meat Co. in Culver City now has a full liquor license, so expect margaritas, Old Fashioneds, and other classic cocktails in addition to the smoked meats and sides.