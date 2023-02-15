Celebrated Scoop Shop Salt & Straw Heads for a New Silver Lake Home

Ice cream hitmaker Salt & Straw is jumping into Silver Lake next, taking over the former Forage space right on Sunset. The new scoop shop at 3823 Sunset Boulevard should be up and running by spring, adding even more competition to the area’s cramped ice cream scene — though other big names like Ample Hills did not survive the ice cream wars of the past few years.

There are lots of ice cream and gelato options between Los Feliz and Silver Lake already, from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Hillhurst to Van Leeuwen, Creamo by Donut Friend, Magpies Softserve, and (most notably) Pazzo Gelato, which will sit almost next door to Salt & Straw when it arrives later this year. The hook for the Portland, Oregon-based Salt & Straw is mostly in its flavors, though, with unique rotating offerings that move well beyond the mainstream, like its annual caramelized turkey and cranberry sauce ice cream for Thanksgiving.

A big event kickoff in March

Regarding Her’s 10 Days Festival is back once again. Running Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 12, the countywide event will offer talks and one-off events (like a RE:Her comedy night at the Crow in Santa Monica) as well as collaboration meals like a Caldo Verde dinner with Molly Baz. Keep checking in as the group adds more events leading up to the kickoff on March 3.

A Downtown distillery says goodbye

Arts District distillery the Spirit Guild is closing its Los Angeles doors after six years. In a goodbye note posted to Instagram, the company says that the project simply “didn’t make enough money” — though there are hints about some other, larger issues within the craft spirit industry as well. For now, find Spirit Guild’s remaining stock at various retailers or online.

LA names heading to the desert

A bunch of big Southern California names are joining a new food hall set to debut in Las Vegas later this year. The upcoming Eat Your Heart Out, located at the Durango Casino & Resort, will feature 25,000 square feet of dining with brands like Uncle Paulie’s, Irv’s Burgers, and Ai Pono Cafe from Costa Mesa. Additional names include a project from Marc Vetri out of Philadelphia and New York’s Prince Street Pizza, all slated to open later in 2023.

Ramen to Culver City

Afuri Ramen is expanding as well, opening a second location at the Culver City Steps development, per the Los Angeles Times. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will mirror the Arts District’s menu when it opens this summer.

A farewell-for-now note in Koreatown

Yellow House Cafe is closing in Koreatown. The bright corner strip mall hangout on Oxford Avenue lasted a long 18 years, but is now closing up shop at the end of the month, saying in a goodbye notice (posted below) that the “family has decided to take a break from the restaurant industry to take care of some stuff at home.” The last day of service is February 28.