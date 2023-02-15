Barcelona Hot Spot Telefèric Brings Paella to Brentwood

A new restaurant has entered the suddenly dense Spanish food market in Los Angeles — and it’s far from some unknown tapas slouch. Telefèric, the 30-year-old Barcelona staple, has expanded into Brentwood with all the patatas bravas, gambas in ajillo, and grilled octopus that LA can handle, with an opening slated for Saturday, February 18.

Telefèrict is the work of sibling partners Xavi and Maria Padrosa, and already has a handful of stateside locations around the greater Bay Area. The restaurant joins the LA Spanish fray as a prime contender for tapas and wine, playing to a broad audience with an upscale-casual look and a menu that offers a bit of something for everyone. The usual Spanish staples are in place like croquetas and pan con tomate, plus empanadas, plenty of jamon, and larger main entrees. There’s even a 40-ounce tomahawk steak for $110, though most will opt for the gazpacho or the prime wellington with Spanish-style potatoes — or the variety of crispy paellas, available daily from executive chef Oscar Cabezas. Expect a full lineup of cocktails, wines, and sangrias to boot, as well as porróns for a bit of tableside drinking fun.

The new Telefèric has had its logo up at 11930 San Vicente Boulevard for some time, but this is the first opportunity to peek inside the modern, sleek dining room. The former Vincenti space — a beloved neighborhood Italian restaurant that lasted 25 good years before closing in late 2022 — has been completely reimagined with loads of Spanish tile, blonde oak detailing, and an open kitchen. The space was designed by co-owner Maria Padrosa and Trenchs Studios, and sports a lounge area and two private rooms in addition to the primary dining area.

Telefèric opens Saturday, February 18 on the main Brentwood drag, keeping hours from lunch through dinner daily. Eventually, the space will also house El Merkat, a takeaway market for wine, Spanish products, and premade food — including paella kits. Meanwhile, Spanish restaurants and markets are popping up all over the rest of Los Angeles, including a new takeout shop and wine bar from the Otoño crew in Highland Park, the popular Silver Lake destination Bar Moruno, and Westfield Culver City’s upcoming restaurant Casa Dani.

