Hands cut into a seafood paella on a light wooden table with surrounding snacks, at a daytime restaurant.
Paella at the new Telèferic in Brentwood.
Abel Rincon

Filed under:

Barcelona Hot Spot Telefèric Brings Paella to Brentwood

The former Vincenti space has been turned into a lunch-and-dinner tapas powerhouse with some very real Spanish bona fides

by Farley Elliott
Photography by Abel Rincon

A new restaurant has entered the suddenly dense Spanish food market in Los Angeles — and it’s far from some unknown tapas slouch. Telefèric, the 30-year-old Barcelona staple, has expanded into Brentwood with all the patatas bravas, gambas in ajillo, and grilled octopus that LA can handle, with an opening slated for Saturday, February 18.

Telefèrict is the work of sibling partners Xavi and Maria Padrosa, and already has a handful of stateside locations around the greater Bay Area. The restaurant joins the LA Spanish fray as a prime contender for tapas and wine, playing to a broad audience with an upscale-casual look and a menu that offers a bit of something for everyone. The usual Spanish staples are in place like croquetas and pan con tomate, plus empanadas, plenty of jamon, and larger main entrees. There’s even a 40-ounce tomahawk steak for $110, though most will opt for the gazpacho or the prime wellington with Spanish-style potatoes — or the variety of crispy paellas, available daily from executive chef Oscar Cabezas. Expect a full lineup of cocktails, wines, and sangrias to boot, as well as porróns for a bit of tableside drinking fun.

The new Telefèric has had its logo up at 11930 San Vicente Boulevard for some time, but this is the first opportunity to peek inside the modern, sleek dining room. The former Vincenti space — a beloved neighborhood Italian restaurant that lasted 25 good years before closing in late 2022 — has been completely reimagined with loads of Spanish tile, blonde oak detailing, and an open kitchen. The space was designed by co-owner Maria Padrosa and Trenchs Studios, and sports a lounge area and two private rooms in addition to the primary dining area.

Telefèric opens Saturday, February 18 on the main Brentwood drag, keeping hours from lunch through dinner daily. Eventually, the space will also house El Merkat, a takeaway market for wine, Spanish products, and premade food — including paella kits. Meanwhile, Spanish restaurants and markets are popping up all over the rest of Los Angeles, including a new takeout shop and wine bar from the Otoño crew in Highland Park, the popular Silver Lake destination Bar Moruno, and Westfield Culver City’s upcoming restaurant Casa Dani.

An overhead shot of wooden tables and sliced ham and pan con tomate at a new restaurant.
All the Spanish snacks.
A modernist take on cold soup in a grey bowl at a new restaurant.
Gazpacho.
An overhead shot of sliced pork with fried green sage on paella at a new restaurant.
Iberico pork paella.
A tall, light dinner restaurant with red touches and light woods and lots of different light fixtures at a new restaurant.
The main dining room, with a private dining area beyond.
Long banquette seating under black and white framed hanging photos at a new restaurant.
Tan, rust-colored banquette seating, and a scooped ceiling.
A light wood bar area with marble tabletop, glass shelves with gold accents, and black seats.
Peeking at the bar and lounge area.

Telefèric

11930 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048 Visit Website
