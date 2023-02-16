West Hollywood Has the Perfect New Late-Night Hangout for Wine Geeks

A handful of splashy dining spots opened on the Sunset Strip as of late, and the latest is an outdoor wine bar from Tesse called Boutellier. Boutellier was already the name of Tesse’s adjacent wine shop, but as of Wednesday night it’s become its own wine bar with seating where diners can drink wine and nibble on tapas from dusk until the late hours in West Hollywood.

Eventually, Boutellier will eventually have two distinct seating areas, the first of which is already open along Sunset Boulevard, featuring lush plants, fireplaces, and cushioned seats. The second phase will expand inside within six months. Expect things to change as the Boutellier gets its footing with the addition of white tablecloths and table lamps for a more formal dining experience.

As for the opening food menu, Boutellier serves tapas ranging from $7 to $14. Build a custom board with charcuterie and cheeses from France, Italy, and Spain. In addition, there are familiar items like blistered shishito peppers, croquettes, and olives and cheese, with some other small plates like cauliflower cacio e pepe.

The wine shop already has a wide collection of contemporary vintages and rare bottles going back even to the late 1800s. The menu has 40 wines by the glass ranging from a three-ounce Spanish cava for $5 to a Carte d’Or Brut for $25, with the average glass price hovering around $14. Boutellier plans on a late-night happy hour and offers a wine flight called the guillotine. For this, guests can try three wines and guess the grape, region, or vintage. Guess one correctly, and the cost for the flight is $15. Guess all three, and the flight is free. Can’t come up with all three? You’ll have to pay $30.

Open since 2018, Tesse ignited a shift on the Sunset Strip’s dining scene with a modern bistro spearheaded by restaurateur Bill Chait and chef Raphael Francois. Prior to Tesse’s opening, the historic stretch of Sunset Boulevard only occasionally had new restaurant openings, but recently welcomed Saltie Girl and Casa Madera. Boutellier joins a handful of respected wine bars in West Hollywood, including A.O.C., V Wine Room, and Zinque.

Boutellier only takes walk-ins. There’s complimentary two-hour parking in the 8500 Sunset parking garage. The wine shop hours are from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday from noon until 9 p.m. The wine bar is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Related 17 Fantastic Wine Bars in Los Angeles