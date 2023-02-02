An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley

Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.

Nguyen, who considers himself more of a “foodie” than a chef, discovered his passion for oysters while visiting an oyster farm in San Diego, and has taken an interest in the sustainability of the species over time. “My goal is to continue to learn about oystery and visit farms all over,” Nguyen tells Eater in an email. “I will continue to be an advocate and share my knowledge to all, as well as the enjoyment of this delicious delicacy.” Oy, Oysters is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The stand is closed on Tuesdays.

Get ready for the Ruby Fruit

The Los Angeles Times reports that two former Eszett employees will be taking over the now-closed Silver Lake space to open a lesbian wine bar called the Ruby Fruit. Behind the venture are former general manager Mara Herbkersman and server Emily Bielagus.

LAist dishes on Downtown’s dining scene

Brian De Los Santos and Gab Chabrán of LAist are hosting a food-focused talk this evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crawford Family Forum (474 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105). The duo will discuss Downtown’s food scene with special guests including Jennifer Feltham of Sonoratown. Tickets are sold out, but the event is available for live streaming.

Ración pops up at Otoño

From Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17, Highland Park’s Otoño will transform into Ración, chef Teresa Montaño’s beloved Basque/Spanish restaurant in Pasadena that closed in 2017. The six-course tasting menu ($95) includes duck sausage-stuffed squid, milk-poached asparagus, and more. Reservations are required, and a la carte offerings will be available at the bar for walk-ins.

A legendary Pinoy pairing

Two of LA’s premier destinations for Pinoy cooking — Petite Peso and Kuya Lord — are joining forces for one delicious evening. Chefs Ria Barbosa and Lord Maynard Llera are preparing a four-course, family-style menu at Kuya Lord on Melrose (5003 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038) on Monday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Email hello@kuyalord.com for reservations.