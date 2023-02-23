Vegan Lamb and Runny Eggs Signal the Next Wave of Plant-Based Food in LA

Now that Impossible and Beyond burgers are a ubiquitous presence on Los Angeles restaurant menus, the next wave of commercial plant-based ingredients including eggs and lamb is on the rise. While chef Ilan Hall may have introduced Angelenos to vegan eggs at Ramen Hood inside Grand Central Market, the folks at Yo Egg founded by chef Yosefa Ben Cohen are upping production at their local facilities and distributing runny eggs across the Southland. Real Food Daily in West Hollywood and Pasadena is serving the ingredient in its ramen, eggs Benedict, and avocado toast. The vegan eggs can also be found on the menus at Swingers Diner in Hollywood, Flore Vegan in Silver Lake, and Junkyard Dog in Silver Lake.

Plant-based lamb manufactured by Black Sheep Foods is now available at chef Matthew Kenney’s three LA restaurants, with plans to expand to more commercial kitchens in the future. “Black Sheep’s patent-pending flavor technology allows them to isolate the flavor molecules that give any animal meat its distinctive flavor, identify the same molecules in plants, and reconstruct the depth of meat flavor using only plants,” a representative tells Eater in an email. Kenney is using the product in lamb kebabs at Plant Food + Wine, lamb sugo at Sestina, and lamb bolognese at Double Zero.

Swing into Huckleberry in Santa Monica for early-bird weekday suppers

Huckleberry in Santa Monica is preparing ready-to-eat or take-home suppers, along with a few made-to-order dishes on Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The menu includes a variety of hot and cold prepared foods, like braised brisket with caramelized onions and carrots, and seared salmon with winter citrus, toasted coconut, peanuts, and Fresno chiles.

LA’s got soul food

Brian De Los Santos explores “How LA Got Its Unique Soul Food Taste” for LAist. He discusses how immigration patterns and government policies, among other factors, have contributed to this unique-to-LA culinary offering exemplified at places like Mama’s Chicken in Hyde Park and Serving Spoon in Inglewood.

Pijja Palace teases lunch service on Instagram

LA’s favorite Indian sports bar teased the possibility of a “beta test lunch service this weekend” in a now-expired Instagram story posted on Monday, February 20. There is no guarantee that lunch will be served this weekend (February 25 and February 26) but it won’t hurt to swing by just in case.

Celebrate Black History Month with Prosperity Market and California African American Museum

Prosperity Market pops up at the California African American Museum (CAAM) for a one-day event on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to showcase over 30 Black-owned local businesses including California Coffee Company and Gloria’s Shito. The event will also include cooking demonstrations, a photo booth, a kid’s corner, and a DJ. The event is free, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP through Eventbrite.