A New Lesbian-Owned Lounge Brings More Color to East Hollywood

Tonight Los Angeles will witness a resurgence not seen in a very long time. After years of frequently-closing queer spaces and dwindling lesbian/women-owned bars, two such businesses have now arrived — and within just a few minutes’ drive of each other. Honey’s at Star Love is the newest addition, sitting front and center in East Hollywood on Western just north of Sunset Boulevard.

Honey’s partners have taken over the former Girl at The White Horse, bringing live performances, DJs, and a full bar with both a boozy and a non-alcohol menu to the modern lounge space with both a boozy and a non-alcohol menu. Honey’s at Star Love is also one of the few bars in the area overall, with Harvard & Stone less than a mile away in the middle of Thai Town.

Behind the scenes is a trio who hope — just like the recently opened Ruby Fruit in Silver Lake — to create a welcoming space in a city that is severely lacking bars and clubs for lesbians, gender-nonconforming, and trans people. Kate Greenberg, who doubles as the director of operations at Mozza, partnered with Mo Faulk (owner of Bluedoor wellness center) and Charlotte Gordon, a product and experience designer with a background in events production, to bring Honey’s at Star Love to life. It has turned out to be a dream project for all three.

“When I moved home to LA in the pandemic, just like many folks in the queer community I was shocked to learn how few brick and mortar nightlife spaces existed for us,” says Gordon, “specifically our vibrant AFAB, trans, and nonbinary community members.”

This queer watering hole and bar is a more stable contrast to the pop-up parties in various clubs and bars that have become the temporary norm for many in LA. Honey’s is a permanent space that hopes to anchor deeply to the people it serves and its community. The space was originally designed by Jason Lev of Ground Up LA, the same owner and designer of Tenants of the Trees.

The interior is filled with hanging plants, plush lounge chairs and sofas, and a long bar. There’s stunning wall tilework throughout, and plans are underway for a future patio as well.

The cocktail menu at Honey’s has some fresh and whimsical items, like the miss fortune with peanut-washed whiskey, Benedictine liqueur, honey, and bitters. There’s a twist on a paloma that packs heat with mezcal, Pimento liqueur, Cynar, grapefruit, habanero bitters, and a milk wash. Wines include red, white, sparkling, and red, and there are IPAs and other beers on tap. Better still, the non-alcohol menu will do the trick for those who are either done drinking for the night or don’t imbibe.

Greenberg says there are plans for activities in the near future as well, with a focus on growing the community that includes wine tastings, live music, and comedy nights. “There’s no better city than LA or New York to do it,” says Greenberg. “I’m looking at other ways to be in a safe space.”

Honey’s at Star Love keeps hours Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 1532 N. Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027.