Acclaimed Chef Massimo Bottura Is Cooking in Los Angeles Next Month

Acclaimed chef and Netflix Chef’s Table star Massimo Bottura returns to Los Angeles on March 8 to prepare dinner at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura. It’s the first time Bottura will cook at his Beverly Hills restaurant, after handing over the kitchen helm to mentee chef Mattia Agazzi in February 2020.

For $500 per person, Bottura and Agazzi plan to collaborate on a six-course tasting menu with one seating at 6 p.m. It’s a rare LA sighting/tasting for Bottura who has restaurants in his hometown of Modena as well as notable establishments in Florence, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai. The Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills location received a Michelin star in 2021.

Full information is on Resy, but call the restaurant to make a reservation.

A GoFundMe for a beloved chef impacted by torrential rains

There’s a GoFundMe for former owner of Mid City restaurant Brownstone Bistro, Clive Jackson. Jackson — who goes by “Chef” — was showcased on Gordon Ramsay’s show 24 Hours To Hell & Back in 2018 and lives in a tent on Skid Row. During recent torrential rainstorms, Chef’s tent collapsed. A Food Not Bombs volunteer found Chef, moved him to a hotel, and set up the fundraiser. Details are below.

High gas prices impact LA restaurants

The Los Angeles Times spoke with SoCal restaurant owners who are seeing — like most consumers — a massive price jump on their gas bills. The owner of Chinatown’s Pho 87’s November gas bill was $800, but his latest bill jumped to $8,000.

New chef at Atrium in Los Feliz

Emmanuel “Manny” Cadengo is the new chef at Atrium in Los Feliz and introduced a handful of new menu items including a pan-roasted sturgeon and sprouting broccoli with chickpea, fenugreek, labneh, dukkah, and citrus. Cadengo has ample roots in LA kitchens, including a stint as chef at Matthew Kenney Cuisine.

Pasadena dining updates

Tokyo Chick is open for deep-fried karaage business slightly east of Old Town Pasadena. Meanwhile, Pasadena Now reports the historic Pasadena Star-News building’s new tenant and burrito purveyor Wake & Late will open this spring. It’s a shift in a new direction/location, as the team’s initial plans were to open in the Le Cordon Bleu school across the street.

Crustacean’s legendary matriarch on the Today Show

Crustacean chef and co-owner Helene “Mama” An appeared on the Today Show last week. It’s quite a glimpse into the operations at Beverly Hills’ Crustacean, where the 84-year-old matriarch still works in the Beverly Hills kitchen.