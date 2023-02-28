Chef Daniel Boulud Brings One of His Most Famous Restaurants to LA This Year

Internationally-celebrated chef Daniel Boulud is still on track to open his first Los Angeles restaurant later this year. Boulud, one of the world’s most recognizable culinary figures, will bring his iconic Café Boulud to Beverly Hills at the Mandarin Oriental Residences development in late 2023.

While Boulud’s arrival to Beverly Hills has been known since 2021, the actual restaurant he planned to open at 9200 Wilshire has until now remained a mystery. At that time, Boulud told Eater LA that he wanted to bring a “casual” restaurant to LA, but one with “the status of a very nice restaurant.” As it turns out, the star French chef already had his own namesake Café Boulud ready to fill that need.

While Boulud’s crown jewel restaurant is certainly the two-Michelin-starred Daniel in New York City, the man himself has been busy over the years crafting steakhouses, cafes, bistros, hotel restaurants, and other restaurants across the globe, including outposts of Café Boulud in Toronto, the Bahamas, and elsewhere. The chef’s modern interpretation of Café Boulud is actually based on his family’s original cafe in Lyon, France, founded two generations ago by his grandparents. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old New York City location of Café Boulud, which closed during the pandemic, is now reopening at a new address not far from Park Avenue later this year. Suffice it to say, Boulud is a busy man.

The Los Angeles outpost of Café Boulud does not yet have an opening date, but reps tell Eater LA that the doors should be open to the public before the end of the year. The exclusive property, built by retail and investment giant SHVO (owners of properties in Miami, New York, and San Francisco, among others), spans just over 50 luxury residences and will also be home to a private restaurant and rooftop terrace run by Boulud’s Dinex restaurant group.

Once open, Café Boulud should immediately command attention in busy Beverly Hills, though it won’t be without high-end, well-heeled competition. Wolfgang Puck’s Spago and Cut are just a stone’s throw away, while other big-name chefs like Jean-Georges and Curtis Stone also operate expensive restaurants nearby. Newer LA names like Jon & Vinny’s, Matu, and Mírame have also joined the area’s dining conversation recently, proving once again that there’s always money to be made in Beverly Hills.