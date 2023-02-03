Clark Street Bread Departs From Grand Central Market After Eight Years

Clark Street Bread will close its Grand Central Market stall on February 15. Founder Zach Hall shared the news via Instagram that his efforts on his six other locations.

Grand Central Market is where Clark Street Bread started. Hall opened in 2014 and eventually grew Clark Street into one of LA’s most respected wholesale bakers while opening six cafes, retail, or production locations throughout the Southland including the iconic former 101 Coffee Shop space, Brentwood, and in Echo Park/Historic Filipinotown.

In the following Instagram post, Hall details the decision to close.

LA Times reviews LA’s “next great comfort food”

The Los Angeles Times published Bill Addison’s review of Luyixian which opened last summer in Alhambra. Luyixian’s menu maneuvers through various regional Chinese, which Addison describes as “LA’s next great comfort food.”

Curtis Stone details a visit from James Corden

In 2022, James Corden made headlines after alleged blow-ups at New York and LA restaurants. But according to Gwen owner and chef Curtis Stone, “James Corden has always been a gentleman in our restaurants.” Get the full story over at Honey Kitchen.

A rescheduled fundraiser for a cause

No Us Without You rescheduled its December fundraiser block party to this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It benefits LA’s undocumented restaurant workers and the $33 general admission ticket includes one cocktail, one beer, mariachi, and DJ sets on the 1100 block of Coylton Street in the Arts District. Full info — including VIP ticket sales — is on Eventbrite.

New chef at Greyhound and ETA

The Greyhound and ETA just added chef and LA-native Vinson Ching to bring some new life into their food menus. Ching spent three years at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Beverly Hills and Wolfgang Puck’s WP24. He’s already putting together dishes like the steak frites with a bourbon peppercorn sauce for the Greyhound crowds, and bay scallop tostadas at ETA.

Sunday dinner series at Silver Lake’s Botanica

Throughout February, Botanica is hosting a weekly dinner series. Every Sunday, chefs Alex Barkley and Joanne Bae will collaborate with a guest chef. The first one is with Parisian-based cookbook author Rebekah Peppler, where she’ll develop a multi-course vegetable menu. It’s $60 per person, and tables are available via Resy.