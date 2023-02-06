Indian Sports Bar Pijja Palace Rocks a Tasting Menu and TVs for the Big Game

With the Super Bowl less than one week away, popular Silver Lake restaurant Pijja Palace has just announced a watch party inside its TV-heavy dining room, complete with a five-course tasting menu. Owner Avish Naran just released reservations this morning to the one-off event, and it is expected to sell out fast considering the doors open at 3 p.m. and there is only one seating, for $85 per person. Chef Miles Shorey is playing the hits with a handful of twists including the dosa onion rings, baked malai ziti, chutney pizza, and s’mores.

As for drinks, Pijja’s new bar director and N/soto alum Jason Lee will prepare four cocktails that are not included in the tasting menu price. They’re riffs on regional classics from Philadelphia — fishhouse punch and a Clover Club — and Kansas City — horsefeather and Kansas City ice water. Get a seat on Resy.

The connection between Harry Styles and Beachwood Cafe

On Sunday, singer-songwriter Harry Styles won the Grammy’s biggest honor for Album of The Year. The New York Times spoke to a handful of “Harrys,” the official moniker for his fans, for a fascinating story about his enduring stardom and the influx of support it has caused for Beachwood Cafe, the LA restaurant named in his 2019 song “Falling.”

Grammys after-party menu

Chef Jason Fullilove prepared the menu at the Grammy Awards after-party at the LA Convention Center. People detailed the dishes and the scope of the massive event, which had 48 food stations and 48 bars.

Earl of Sandwich at Downtown Disney

Earl of Sandwich returns to Downtown Disney in a new and temporary location. In a few weeks, the Earl of Sandwich Tavern will open with a full bar and seated all-day dining.

Chao Krung Thai

NBC-4 profiled the family-operated Chao Krung Thai on Fairfax. The nearly 53-year-old restaurant underwent a remodel with a new menu in 2018 and is still going strong as the second-oldest Thai restaurant in LA.