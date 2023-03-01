 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LA’s Biggest Vegan Restaurant Celebrates 10 Years With Star-Studded Dinner

Plus, two closures in Studio City, a change at Intelligentsia, and more

by Farley Elliott

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Crossroads Kitchen appetizer vegetables on a slate plate.
An appetizer plate at Crossroads Kitchen.
Crossroads Kitchen

Crossroads Kitchen, LA’s premier plant-based fine dining restaurant, is turning 10. The Melrose outpost is celebrating with a big collaborative prix fixe night on Thursday, March 30, featuring dishes from chef-owner Tal Ronnen and a number of heavy-hitting celebrity chefs.

The upcoming event runs $145 per person, spread across four courses and a dessert, and will feature dishes from Michael Voltaggio, Daniel Humm, Nancy Silverton, and the Crossroads team. Expect lots of plant-based luxe ingredients as well, including truffle and a caviar alternative. Reservations are available now via Yelp.

No more LA roasting

Intelligentsia is no longer roasting coffee beans in Los Angeles. The craft coffee company is moving its entire roasting operation to Chicago as part of a larger expansion plan, which means no more local roasting (and the loss of five jobs at the LA roasting facility). The company will continue to operate cafes around Los Angeles, bringing the beans in from Chicago.

A closure and a sale

Banditos and Chica Bonita Lounge (housed in the former Barrel & Ashes space) have both closed at 11801 Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, with owner Anat Escher telling Eater that she has sold the building to a new, unnamed owner.

A new name in Santa Monica

The Surfing Fox is getting closer to reality in Santa Monica. The casual new restaurant will open this spring as part of the Pierside hotel, an appropriately-placed development with big views of the ocean and that signature pier Ferris wheel. Look out for lots of seafood and cocktails when it opens along Ocean Avenue soon.

A new thali for Holi

Growing Indian chain Tulsi Indian Eatery is crafting a special thali combo for Holi, the Hindu festival in early March. Expect a large thali platter filled with saag paneer, Gujarati dhokla, naan, rice, and more. The dish will be served at the Westwood, Downtown LA, and Northridge locations as part of the group’s ongoing efforts to expand regional Indian cooking across Los Angeles.

An overhead shot of a thali combination steel tray with a variety of Indian foods. Tulsi Indian Eatery

More From Eater LA

The Latest

One of SF’s Best Pizza Chefs Wants to Take Over the Suburban LA Slice Scene

By Matthew Kang

Chef Daniel Boulud Brings One of His Most Famous Restaurants to LA This Year

By Farley Elliott

5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

Barbecue from a pop-up legend in Inglewood, northern Vietnamese fare in South El Monte, and more

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Arts District Vegan Specialist Cafe Gratitude Closes After Eight Years

By Farley Elliott

Critical Darling Baroo Is Reopening in Los Angeles

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world