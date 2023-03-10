 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Onetime Street Food Star Closes His Hollywood Dream Restaurant

Plus, Moo’s Craft Barbecue partners with Matū on smoked beef ribs, did Rebel Wilson get banned from Disneyland’s Club 33, and more

by Farley Elliott
A light blue background illuminates smoked wings in a plastic basket.
Smoked wings from Ronnie’s Kitchen + Cocktails in Hollywood.
Ronnie’s Kickin’

Ronnie’s Kitchen + Cocktails is closing in Hollywood, ownership tells Eater LA. The restaurant, which had not quite reached the one-year mark, no longer has namesake co-owner and chef Ronnie Muñoz in the kitchen, and will be pivoting to a new concept and direction in the coming weeks. “I have stepped away from the building in Hollywood,” Muñoz says in an Instagram post. “I am in no capacity involved at that store. Unfortunately, Ronnie’s Kickin’ will not be making a comeback, either.”

Partner Rob Vinokur (previously of Bootleg Pizza on Pico) confirmed the news, saying in an email to Eater that “Muñoz could not make the complex work,” referring to the multiple spaces at the corner of Sunset and Tamarind that Muñoz curated via a shared kitchen, including a Mexican restaurant and a walk-up window. “After one year we have decided to go in another direction.” While the entire scope of the rebrand is not yet known, Vinokur did tell Eater that the former Tamarind Deli space will soon become a restaurant serving New York City-style chopped cheese sandwiches.

Sushi happy hour in Burbank

Yakumi is debuting a new spring menu as well as a daily happy hour up in Burbank. Find discounts like 20 percent off sushi rolls and inexpensive sake drinks every day the restaurant is open, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A Disneyland ban?

Did actor Rebel Wilson really get banned from Disneyland for taking a photo at the exclusive membership restaurant Club 33? Food & Wine thinks so, based on an anecdote the actor shared on a late-night talk show and a bit of internet sleuthing.

LA’s newest brunch

Petty Cash is now doing brunch on Saturdays and Sundays on Beverly, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find pastries, staples like nachos and chilaquiles, and Petty Cash’s own spin on smoked salmon tostadas, a smoked beef short rib chimichanga, breakfast tacos, and more. The opening brunch menu is here.

A smoked beef collaboration

Matū in Beverly Hills is partnering with Moo’s Craft Barbecue on some smoked beef ribs this month. From Monday, March 13 to Sunday, March 26, diners at Matū will be able to score a giant, slow-smoked First Light Farms rib either a la carte or as part of a three-course set menu at the restaurant.

