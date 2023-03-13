One of LA’s Top Mexican Seafood Spots Moves Temporarily Into a Food Truck

Chef Gilberto Cetina’s Holbox announced that his popular Downtown LA restaurant will close. It’s only a temporary move as Cetina will move his mariscos operation into a food truck stationed directly outside of its current home in Mercado La Paloma. Construction crews will eventually expand Holbox into a larger space inside the Mercado.

The Yucatan-inspired stand has become one of LA’s most celebrated since its opening in early 2017. On Instagram, the expansion is described as providing “fish, more crustaceans, and more counter seating.” Holbox is following a similar model to Dulan’s on Crenshaw, which also temporarily closed for renovations and still operates out of a food truck while the decades-old restaurant undergoes renovations.

Holbox is closed on Tuesday, launching operations from the truck starting Wednesday. Hours will remain 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Lady M expands across town

Across town, Lady M bakery expanded into a new location deep in the heart of Sawtelle Japantown. The new walk-in and dine-in location replaces the prior one on West Third Street at 1947 Sawtelle Boulevard near La Grange, and serves from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Two new dining options for Marina Del Rey

Toddrickallen noted two restaurants moving into the Boardwalk MDR shopping center. One is the frequently-expanding Winston Pies and national plant-based chain Planta Cocina, which also has a location headed to Brentwood.

Post & Beam’s new addition to Natural History Museum

Post & Beam chef John Cleveland is set to debut his restaurant in the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in Exposition Park on Friday, March 17. It’s officially called Neighborhood Grill by Post & Beam, showcasing a family-friendly menu with sustainably sourced goods. It’s a local switch and replaces Trimana.

Women-owned distillery tasting at Angler this Wednesday

Angler is hosting a special event this Wednesday, March 15 that features women-owned Amass distillery owner Morgan McLachlan. It’s a very reasonable $39 price that includes a cocktail tasting with small dish pairings with cocktails featuring Amass gin, mezcal, and others from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get tickets on OpenTable.