One of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Restaurants Got Its Liquor License Suspended

There’s a lot of drama happening on the reality show Vanderpump Rules at the moment, and much of it is spilling over into the group’s collection of restaurants. Per Decider and others, cast member Tom Sandoval’s new-ish Schwartz & Sandy’s bar in Franklin Village has been pillaged by negative reviews on Yelp from fans of the show who are apparently upset about Sandoval’s cheating ways.

Even more serious, though, is the uncertainty at West Hollywood’s Pump, which had its Alcoholic Beverage Control license suspended back on March 8. Per Us Weekly and others, the restaurant was hit with the license suspension a week ago and has been working to correct the issue ever since, even closing for business on Saturday, March 11. There’s no mention of the suspension on the restaurant’s social media pages, but a license lookup on the state’s liquor board site does still list Pump’s license as suspended. Eater reached out to Pump, but so far has not heard back.

Two new names for Malibu

Irv’s Burgers is on the move again, joining forces with Prince Street Pizza on a new location out in Malibu. Both projects are co-owned by Lawrence Longo of Off the Menu, and now they’ll be sharing a storefront at the Malibu Country Mart on Cross Creek Road near the Whole Foods. Expect a formal announcement and opening timeline in the coming weeks.

Plus slices and more in Altadena

There’s more pizza coming to Altadena soon too, as Prime Pizza is moving into the closed former Patticakes location at 1900 Allen Avenue, not far from Altadena Beverage. There’s no official word on timing, but expect it to take a while given the need to flip the space from its previous tenant, which had occupied the address for decades.

A goodbye barbecue weekend

AGL’s Craft Meats is hanging it up, meaning there’s once last chance to try Alec Lopez’s brisket and ribs — for now, at least. Lopez tried for a time to become one of the first fully legal barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles County to use an on-site smoker, but found it to be tough going at his small South LA shop. He reverted back to brewery pop-ups for a while, and now will be saying farewell at Monkish Brewing in the South Bay on Saturday, March 18.

New sandwiches in and around Silver Lake

Silver Lake’s Bar Moruno is now offering some more substantial bites at the bar, focusing on fried chicken or fried fish sandwiches. The hefty plates are a bar-only special, in addition to the availability of the rest of the Spanish menu. Elsewhere in the greater Silver Lake area, Mei Lin’s Daybird has been cooking up batches of hot fish sandwiches with plenty of sauce and cheese; just know that they usually sell out.