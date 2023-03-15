One of LA’s Best Pizzerias Opens Big in Silver Lake Tomorrow

Pizzana opens its long-awaited fourth Los Angeles location in Silver Lake tomorrow, Thursday, March 16 at 3515 W. Sunset Boulevard. Founded in 2017 by Candace and Charles Nelson, along with pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi, the pizzeria serves Neapolitan-inspired pies. The Silver Lake menu includes standbys like the cacio e pepe, diavola, and neo margherita, as well as unique creations like the puttanesca pizza with anchovy, tomato, garlic, olives, capers, and lemon zest. All pizzas are made using Uditi’s signature fermented or gluten-free crusts. The restaurant is still awaiting its liquor license.

With this latest opening, Pizzana Silver Lake joins existing stores in Brentwood, West Hollywood, and Sherman Oaks. A fifth location in Marina del Rey is slated for late spring at 4716 Lincoln Boulevard.

Pizzana Silver Lake is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Pearl River Deli 3.0

Following a monthlong reset, Chinatown’s Pearl River Deli from chef Johnny Lee is back with a new menu and outlook. The new lunch menu focuses on noodles and may incorporate “some old mainstays from the previous menu” over time, according to an Instagram post. Lee hopes to add dinner service in the future along with beer and wine options. For now, the restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A new San Gabriel Bakery

Pastry chef Ishnoelle Chin-Richardson is soft-launching a bakery inside Blossom Hall in San Gabriel this weekend with plans to fire on all cylinders by April 1. Baking with Ish promises Filipino-inspired treats like ube-matcha-black sesame cookies and Milo cupcakes with cocoa nibs and vanilla bean buttercream.

Stellar gluten-free dining options in LA

Writer Melanie Lockhart takes a thoughtful look at gluten-free dining options around LA for LAist. Diagnosed with celiac disease less than a year ago, Lockhart is hellbent on eating well sans wheat, rye, and barley. On her list of favorites are 401k Gluten-Free Wine Bar + Eatery in Venice and Gracefully Fed in Sherman Oaks.

Taco talk in the Valley

L.A. Taco continues its quest to find the best tacos in every LA neighborhood with a trip to San Fernando. Writer Samantha Nuñez hits up El Nayarit for tacos dorados, Hub Liquor & Tacos for el pastor with pineapple, and more.

Food is art

Catch artist Pedro Pedro’s dynamic, food-inspired paintings at the Hole gallery in Hollywood (844 N. La Brea Avenue) from now until April 29. Check out this interview with Pedro in Interview magazine to learn more about the artist and how he achieves an airbrush-like effect in his still-life paintings.