Frank Sinatra’s Red Sauce Dream Is Reborn at La Dolce Vita

Beverly Hills Italian staple La Dolce Vita is under new ownership for just the third time in its 50-plus years, but the meatballs haven’t gone anywhere

by Farley Elliott
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee
A white bowl of three large meatballs and saucy spaghetti at a restaurant.
Spaghetti and meatballs.

The meatballs are back at La Dolce Vita, situated just so on top of white tablecloths at the signature Frank Sinatra booth. Things are how they’ve always been at this Beverly Hills staple, which has been cooking up classic red sauce Italian dishes and pouring wine since 1966 — or at least that’s what owners Marc Rose and Med Abrous want LA to think. In truth the Call Mom hospitality group (Genghis Cohen, the Spare Room) has done a lot of work under the hood at this LA institution since taking over last year, starting with a new chef and focused menu that highlights the best of LA today while maintaining the comforting foods of 50-plus years ago.

“It was important to have a through-line to the menu to what this place was,” says Abrous. “We needed to achieve that familiarity.” For many Beverly Hills residents, La Dolce Vita is familiar, indeed. The restaurant has been a stalwart dinner spot since the days of Tom Ford and Sinatra himself, and keeping those low-lit design touches and big, saucy flavors was the most important part of the redesign process. “It takes restraint,” says Rose. “These types of restaurants are our inspiration. We want to understand the art of being a maître d’, the art of old-school hospitality, and to introduce that to a whole new generation of diners.” The legendary Christos Kalabogias of Tower Bar and San Vicente Bungalows fame is on to lead the dining room for precisely that hospitality purpose.

To execute that vision on the culinary side Abrous and Rose brought on chef Nick Russo (Ink, Nightshade) to run the tiny kitchen, turning out said spaghetti and meatballs as well as chopped salads, tuna tartare, and one seriously sturdy veal parmesan. “I think the menu is reflective of classic red sauce Italian places,” says Abrous, “or classic ‘fine dining.’ Nothing is tweezer plated.” Michael Toscano will oversee the stiff classic cocktail list, including a housemade limoncello and a few other surprise details for diners.

A red booth with green walls and white tablecloth Italian restaurant with an array of plates.
A seat for Sinatra.

“Everyone who sits down is going to be greeted with a complimentary tipple,” says Rose. “We were inspired by places like Ma Maison, where everyone used to walk in and get a kir royale. We want people, when they come through the door, to let themselves go.”

It’ll be easy enough to do at the windowless restaurant. Time fades away inside burgundy leather booths, beneath bolted plaques that tick off the names of famous past patrons. Victoria Gillet (We are Dada) helped to oversee the extensive renovation, including retro looks like a cheetah-printed carpet and refurbished Italian chairs from nearly 50 years ago. Even the staff will fit the bill, outfitted in Denis Frison-designed uniforms.

“That pomp and circumstance, those steps that it takes to create an experience,” says Abrous, “we take that very seriously.”

“We know where we are,” adds Rose. “This is the most famous zip code on the planet. We want to embrace that.” They’ve done just that with the redo, pulling diners in with both arms for a night close quarters, veal parm, and cocktails. It’s a welcome back for the meatballs and for La Dolce Vita as an idea, the kind of place that, if done right, will always feel timelessly chic.

“This has been here since ’66,” says Rose. “We would really be messing it up if it wasn’t here for another 50 years.”

La Dolce Vita reopens on Tuesday, March 21 at 9785 S. Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hils, CA 90210. The restaurant keeps hours from Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A silver-ringed plate with cut fish and sauce and a side of lemon at a restaurant.
Tuna tartare.
A bowl of mussels and crusty bread on a white tablecloth at a restaurant.
Mussels marinara.
An oblong tray with fried zucchini and mint at a restaurant.
Fried zucchini.
A colorful plate with a thinly pounded veal chop covered in sauce and cheese and basil.
Veal parmesan.
A low-lit restaurant with brick walls and red booths.
Dim lighting and white tablecloths.
A corner red booth with low lighting and white tablecloths.
Classic touches and wine bottles.
A wide dark booth inside of a dim Italian restaurant.
Vintage ephemera throughout the room.
A corner location of a dimly lit Italian restaurant with white tablecloths.
Booths, candlelight, and brick.
A series of low seats at a dim bar inside of a new Italian restaurant.
Olive-colored seats at the bar.
A golden boulevardier with orange peel.
A gibson in a flute with pickles on ice.
A pink milano gimlet on a green table.
A slice of rich chocolate tart on a clear glass plate at a restaurant.
Chocolate tart with espresso-caramel ganache.
A restaurant’s wide walking area inside the dining room, wrapped by red booths and white tablecloths.
A dimly lit Italian restaurant with red booths and low lamps.
A table lamp on top of white tablecloths at a red booth.
A metal leopard door handle on a green door.
The windowless exterior of La Dolce Vita, an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills CA.

La Dolce Vita

9785 California State Route 2, , CA 90210 (310) 278-1845 Visit Website
