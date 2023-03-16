A Hard-Partying Mexico City Sushi Spot Opens Soon in Silver Lake

A lively new Japanese sushi bar is coming to Silver Lake soon, landing at 3822 Sunset Boulevard in the former La Tiendita space. Santo is already a known name for Japanese food and cocktails in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, though fans there are just as likely to come through for drinks, DJs, and a true party vibe as they are for the hand rolls. Co-owner Jos Gozain owns and operates a number of restaurants and bars across Mexico City, and he tells Eater that the plan is to bring the same fun and flavor from the original to a similar LA neighborhood, with about 70 percent of the menu porting directly over to Silver Lake. That means sashimi, nigiri, hand rolls, and set menu boxes, plus drinks. There is no formal opening date just yet for Santo Silver Lake, but expect something by mid-spring.

A new Burbank drinking option

Ting Su of Eagle Rock Brewery is teasing a new retail market and on-site beer and wine spot in Burbank called the Landing, which should open soon at 1623 N. San Fernando Boulevard. Take a peek inside the colorful space here.

Parla comes to party

Busy food writer Katie Parla, who has lived in Italy for years, is in town to promote her new cookbook Food of the Italian Islands, starting with an evening of aperitivos and snacks at Eagle Rock hit Capri Club. The fun goes down from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, with Now Serving hanging out selling books as well.

New faces and fresh signage

Luscious Dumplings is expanding into Anaheim soon, landing a new location at 1800 S. Harbor Boulevard in the former Yang’s Braised Chicken space near Disney. Signage is already up out front.

Meanwhile, signage is also up at Funke, Evan Funke’s upcoming Italian restaurant in busy Beverly Hills. The star chef from Felix and Mother Wolf previewed the sign on his Instagram page a few days ago, alongside a recent call for employees. Expect the restaurant to open next month.

Take a food tour of the Valley

My Valley Pass is hosting a San Fernando Valley restaurant tour on Sunday, March 19 from noon to 5 p.m. The ticketed event will feature four of the oldest Valley restaurants (including Cavaretta’s Italian Deli and others) and a limo bus to shuttle diners around.

New Monday dinner plans

Eagle Rock staple Little Beast is opening for Monday dinner service starting March 20, with plans to offer a different — and more soulful — weekly menu from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dishes from chef-owner Monique King will include sautéed oysters, fried green tomatoes, a smoked brisket chili, and larger dishes like a crawfish spaghetti and gumbo. The new Monday menu is below.