A restaurant bar area with stools, high-top tables, and a chandelier at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Superfine Playa.
Wonho Frank Lee

Inside Superfine, Playa Vista’s New California Italian Food Destination

Superfine Playa opens from the Rossoblu team on March 22 in the former Bull & Butterfly space

by Mona Holmes
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

Next week, Playa Vista scores a new dining option and fresh expansion from veteran restaurant duo Dina and Steve Samson. On March 22, 2023, the husband and wife team will open Superfine Playa in the former Bull & Butterfly space. Superfine Playa departs from the traditional Northern Italian Downtown menu at Rossoblu, their now-shuttered Sotto, and casual walk-up window Superfine Pizza. Instead, Superfine Playa poses as a California-meets-Italy osteria by the beach.

“Everything’s been super traditional Italian because that’s what Steve loves and has grown up with,” says Dina. “I’ve always wanted to do more Italian California. At Rossoblu and Sotto, I would ask Steve, ‘Can we do this?’ And he’d respond, ‘No, that’s not very Italian.’ At [Superfine Playa], Steve gets to do a mix of both, which I’m super excited about. The food here is definitely lighter and brighter than what we’ve done in the past.”

The Samsons took over the space from Lemonade founders Heidi and Alan Jackson who opened Bull & Butterfly in the fall of 2020 and closed it in late 2022. The Samsons found the space to be ideal as they are longtime Westside residents, while the Jacksons live in the Valley.

Chef Mo Marvel departs from his sous chef Rossoblu position to lead the Superfine Playa kitchen with Steve. Starters include grilled meatballs, bigeye tuna crudo, Sicilian wedding soup, and coal-roasted beet salad. Of course, there are plenty of housemade pastas like the spaghetti quadrati with baby tomatoes, olive oil, and basil. A grilled heritage pork chop and brick-pressed half chicken are a handful of main dishes, while they’ll fire roast plenty of vegetables over hot coals.

Casarece pasta with braised lamb, lemon, egg, pecorino, and mint at Superfine Playa restaurant.
Casarece pasta with braised lamb, lemon, egg, pecorino, and mint.

Honey House pop-up’s Ella Zoller developed Superfine Playa’s cocktails and beer selection. Five beers are on draft with cocktails like a fresh take on a Negroni, a pomelo paloma, and a bourbon sour. James Saidy consulted with Dina Samson on the wine list.

About the space, JoyPop Studio redesigned the bottom floor at the Runway in Playa Vista at 12746 W. Jefferson Boulevard. Superfine Playa can accommodate 86 indoors while the patio can seat 40. Joypop’s Niki Weber and J.P. Guiseppi are also partners with the Samsons for both Superfine restaurants. The company Sunmonsters placed plants throughout the Superfine Playa property that are native to the surrounding Ballona Wetlands.

Diners will have to wait for pizza as the health department has yet to clear Superfine Playa’s pizza oven. When that’s approved, Steve will serve a hybrid of New York and Neapolitan-style pies.

Starting March 22, Superfine Playa will operate Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and weekend brunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prime beef steak over mashed potatoes and red wine sauce at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Prime beef hanger steak with pea tendrils, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, and red wine jus
Gramigne with long-cooked broccoli and house sausage at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Gramigne with long-cooked broccoli and house sausage.
Casarecce pasta with braised lamb at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Casarecce with braised lamb.
A coal-roasted beets salad with citrus, sunflower seeds, and chives at Superfine Playa restaurant in Playa del Rey.
Coal-roasted beets salad with citrus, sunflower seeds, and chives.
A marinated campari tomato salad with dressing, cheese, and basil at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Marinated campari tomatoes with Castelvetrano olives, toasted pistachio dressing, burrata, and basil.
A thinly-sliced tuna crudo over bread with herbs at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Bigeye tuna crudo.
Market vegetables over tomato sauce with sliced cheese at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Marinated market vegetables.
Spaghetti with tomatoes, olive oil, and basil at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Spaghetti quadrati with baby tomatoes, olive oil, and basil.
Roasted beets with sunflower seeds and citrus at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Coal-roasted beets.
Mixed chicories salad with anchovy vinaigrette, Parmigiano Reggiano, and herbed breadcrumbs at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Mixed chicories salad with anchovy vinaigrette, Parmigiano Reggiano, and herbed breadcrumbs.
Cannoli dessert at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Cannoli.
A spritz cocktail called the Amalfi spritz from Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Amalfi spritz with Il Gusto di Amalfi Mandarino, limoncello, prosecco, mint, and basil flowers.
A red cocktail from Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Day off sour cocktail with High West Bourbon, Brovo Aperitivo, strawberry, beet, lemon, aquafaba, and bee pollen.
A dining room and bar with chandelier, tables, chairs, and high ceilings at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Dining room.
A dining room with wooden tables and blue banquettes at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Banquettes.
The dining room at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
High ceilings and wood tables.
The bar at Superfine Playa restaurant in Playa Vista, California.
Bar.
The cocktail bar at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Cocktail prep area.
A communal table and full bar at Superfine Playa restaurant in Playa Vista, California.
Bar with 10 seats and communal table that seats 16.
Outdoor patio seating at Superfine Playa restaurant in Playa Vista, California.
Patio.
The exterior entrance with awning at Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, California.
Superfine Playa.

Superfine Playa

12746 West Jefferson Boulevard, Playa Vista, CA 90094 Visit Website
