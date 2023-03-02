 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaipur Hot Chicken and Paneer Cocktails Star on Pijja Palace’s New Weekend Lunch Menu

Plus, a pasta specialist comes to Pasadena, Here’s Looking At You’s pastry chef says goodbye, and more

by Cathy Chaplin

Malai rigatoni at Pijja Palace in Silver Lake.
Pijja Palace is serving lunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
Wonho Frank Lee

Los Angeles’s favorite Indian sports bar Pijja Palace is finally open for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. On the food front, chef Miles Shorey is serving a handful of the restaurant’s greatest hits including sliders, tenders, and of course, the malai rigatoni, along with new dishes that are exclusive to lunch, like Jaipur hot chicken, dal bhat risotto, and achaari Buffalo wings.

Beverage director Jason Lee crafted an all-new cocktail menu inspired by Indian dishes and ingredients. The lunchtime-only bloody mary echoes the same spice blend as the malai rigatoni, while the paneer-inspired drink includes gin, date chutney, black pepper, and cheese foam. Reservations are encouraged.

Pasadena scores a new pasta option

With locations in Mid-City, Santa Monica, and Studio City, pasta specialist Uovo will open its fourth location in Pasadena this summer. The store will be located in the same Pasadena Commons complex as sister restaurant Sugarfish at 146 S. Lake Avenue, #103, Pasadena, CA 91101. All of Uovo’s pasta is handmade daily in Bologna, Italy, and overnighted to Los Angeles.

Pastry chef departs Here’s Looking At You and All Day Baby

Thessa Diadem, the pastry chef at Here’s Looking At You and All Day Baby, is hanging up her apron for now. In an Instagram post, Diadem announced that she’ll be stepping back from both restaurants for “a personal hiatus.” To say goodbye, she’ll be preparing some of her favorite desserts including the roasted chestnut mochi and the frozen pear soda espuma one last time at Here’s Looking At You from March 3 to 6.

Lunch is served at Saltie Girl

Saltie Girl in West Hollywood is now open for lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find plenty of tinned fish, lobster rolls, and seafood towers on the daytime menu. Additionally, pastry chef Ben Sidell’s SweetBoy pop-up is happening this Saturday, March 4 at the restaurant. Check Instagram for the latest details on how to score chocolate chip cookies and SweetBuns.

Ice cream weather

Both Salt & Straw and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream are debuting seasonal flavors at their LA scoop shops this week. First up, Jeni’s is collaborating with Ted Lasso on a flavor called Biscuits with the Boss that promises to be salty and buttery. It will be available starting Thursday, March 2. Next up, Salt & Straw is introducing a Lucky Charms-inspired flavor on Friday, March 3 called Pots of Gold & Rainbows made with sweet cream ice cream and rainbow marshmallows.

Pijja Palace

2711 Sunset Boulevard, , CA 90026 Visit Website

