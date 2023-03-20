Taco Bell Collabs With the Yeastie Boys on Free Breakfast in LA This Week

Irvine-based Taco Bell is collaborating with none other than the Yeastie Boys bagel trucks this week, handing out free breakfast collaboration items at various sites across the city. On Friday the branded Yeastie Boys trucks will be in the Arts District, on Saturday two different trucks will be in Silver Lake and Venice respectively, and on Sunday the trucks will be in Studio City and West Hollywood. So what’s on the menu? Per the Taco Bell Instagram, look for everything bagel-seasoned breakfast quesadillas, a breakfast Crunchwrap, a grilled cheese bagel sandwich, and more.

Taco safety issues

Los Angeles-area taco vendors are once again being targeted for harassment and robbery, reports NBC4 LA. Several stands along Florence Avenue were robbed at gunpoint in recent days, with one victim telling Telemundo that he was pistol-whipped and robbed of nearly $1,000 as he was finishing up a shift.

More problems at Pump

Lisa Vanderpump’s namesake restaurant Pump is on the rocks, reports People magazine, with a fluctuating lease issue complicating the future of the decade-old restaurant. This comes on top of a recent revocation of the restaurant’s Alcoholic Beverage Control license, which kept the business from being able to serve drinks on its iconic reality show patio. It’s still very much up in the air whether or not the restaurant continues on at its current location, says People.

A small fire at Bestia

There was a brief fire at Bestia over the weekend, that led to a Saturday night of no service at the Arts District hotspot. Thankfully the issue was minor, as the restaurant reopened on Sunday, per the group’s Instagram.

A new restaurant in Santa Monica

The restaurants at the redone Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica have begun to come to life, with a quiet service held over the weekend at the historic Art Deco building. Chef David Almany (Shutters on the Beach) is overseeing the hotel’s food and beverage, with a formal planned opening on April 3.