These New Power Lunch Spots Prove that LA Deal-Making Is Back in a Big Way

As the rains begin to subside and Los Angeles looks towards a bright and sunny spring, the city is beginning to ask one very important question: Where should I go for a power lunch? Thankfully, there’s a trio of new options to know about around the city.

First up is Caviar Kaspia, the luxurious restaurant at 8475 Melrose Place that dates back to its Parisian founding in 1927. As of this week, diners can find a prix-fixe menu of staples like Dover sole, smoked salmon blinis, and espresso martinis starting at $85 per person (yes, caviar is extra). The lunches are available Monday to Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m. Elsewhere, Anna May Bar at Crustacean in Beverly Hills has launched its own (and much less expensive) $39 power lunch set. Diners are served from a rotating menu that might include ribeye banh mi, a five-spice chicken salad, and of course those famous garlic noodles. The lunch is available weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. at the Anna May bar and patio.

Looking for something a little more on the nose? Leora is now open wide in Beverly Hills, and is located directly inside of talent agency UTA’s headquarters. The cafe is more casual than Caviar Kaspia, naturally, but is centered in one of the most powerful places in all of Los Angeles, selling everything from coffee and breakfast items to burritos, sandwiches, salads, wraps, and beyond from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or later, Monday through Friday.

A burger for the Jersey transplants

South Bay burger spot Proudly Serving is partnering with Eric Greenspan for a one-off burger on Sunday, March 26, using Jersey’s famous pork roll and a fried egg. What’s more, the burger will also come with New School American Cheese, Greenspan’s bespoke brand of higher-quality American cheese, as part of a nationwide pop-up tour the celebrity chef has been putting on.

A pastry pop-up returns

Pastry chef Laura Hoang is popping up with her Largwa brand this Saturday, March 25. Hoang, who rose to fame cooking baked goods out of her house during the pandemic, became a pastry chef and cook at Pearl River Deli’s last incarnation, and is now once again out personal pop-ups under the Largwa name. Find Hoang’s chocolate chip cookies and tiramisu cheesecakes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mystics Union’s Spring Magical Market at 810 E. 3rd Street in the Arts District.

Big brunch news

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen is opening for brunch this Saturday, March 25, in Downtown LA only. Hours run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with breakfast sandwiches, cornbread, and larger plates like steak and eggs or chicken and waffles.

The return of the Ice House

Pasadena’s legendary Ice House comedy club is back after nearly three years, and it’s sporting a refreshed look and menu as a result. While the stage has seen some of the comedy world’s biggest names, the food hasn’t always kept up the pace. Under new owner Johnny Buss (the oldest son of former Lakers owner Jerry Buss) the 63-year-old space has been delicately overhauled, and now features a menu of snacks like wings and fries in addition to pizzas, burgers, and cocktails. The team from Pasadena restaurant Union helped to craft the opening menu, which is being executed on-site by chef Shane Robertson (Wolfe’s Den). Expect a big formal reopening party all weekend long, with the new menu shown below.