LA’s Celebrity-Loved Breakfast Sandwich Bucket Drop Spot Closes After Three Years

Calabama, the innovative East Hollywood underground restaurant that used a bright red bucket to lower sandwiches to customers during the pandemic, is no more — or, that is to say, the sandwiches are gone for now. Owner Cara Haltiwanger has dropped her last sandwich from her apartment building’s fire escape, telling Eater that, while the sandwich could return for some limited events and pop-ups outside of her home, the time has come to move on to new things. For Haltiwanger that means a return to bottling and packaging her bespoke hot sauce (also under the Calabama name) and to new collaborations and creative endeavors altogether. It’s been tough to say goodbye, Haltiwanger says in a recent KTLA news segment, in part because she’s made so many friends and met so many cool people — including celebrities like Will Ferrell and Halle Berry — over the past few years. Don’t worry, though; Calabama the brand is still around, hot sauce and all.

Goodbye in Eagle Rock, too

Meea’s Hot Dogs is closing in Eagle Rock after more than a decade. A note posted to the restaurant’s front door states that the final days of business will be Monday, March 27; Wednesday, March 29; and Thursday, March 30, and then that’s it. “It has been a pleasure serving this community for over 10 years,” the note reads.

Where to sip at brunch

Looking for bottomless mimosas? Head to any Piccolo location around LA on April 1 or 2, where $22 will net diners endless pours of bubbly. The party is, in part, to celebrate the launch of brunch at Piccolo Santa Monica on April 1, though the deal is available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at all locations.

A rooftop hangout

Poncho’s Tlayudas is popping up at the rooftop hangout Bar Clara in Downtown LA on Thursday, March 30. Chef Alfonso “Poncho” Martinez will be there turning out some of LA’s best street food (including tlayudas with tasajo/beef, blood sausage, or chorizo) alongside cocktails and mezcal tastings with Madre Mezcal. There will even be a DJ on site, and no cover is needed for the public event. Hours run 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A new name in the San Gabriel Valley

Katsu Sando quietly opened its new San Gabriel location over the weekend at 710 W. Las Tunas Drive. Expect a full grand opening party this week, complete with the namesake sandwiches, sides, market items, merch, and more.