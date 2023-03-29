The Eater Guide to Dodger Stadium

Baseball season is back, and after a somewhat disappointing 2022 postseason where the Dodgers had to see their division rival the Padres move on, fans have a very different team to look forward to. Longtime Dodger Justin Turner left the team, signing with the Boston Red Sox, while All-Star shortstop Trea Turner signed a massive contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Still, the Dodgers brought on former Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez and added former Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard, and re-signed future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw back for a one-year deal. Of course, LA’s foundation of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor, and Will Smith are all back and ready (sadly Gavin Lux suffered an injury and will be out this year).

One thing fans can rely on is the increasingly interesting food happening at Dodger Stadium. Over the past few years, Levy Restaurants, which operates the concessions, has been adding some compelling dishes that are both well-made and Instagram-worthy. Here now, a complete guide to the food and drinks at Dodger Stadium for the 2023 baseball season.

What’s new at Dodger Stadium for 2023

There are two big additions to the concessions at Dodger Stadium: LA Cheesesteak and LA Grille. The former is basically Philly Cheesesteaks (somewhere out there Trea Turner is smiling about that irony) served on Amoroso rolls with Cheez Whiz. Other options include a wild mushroom Philly sandwich with provolone and a chicken sandwich with mayo and provolone. Do they eat chicken cheesesteaks in Philadelphia? Apparently, Angelenos think they do.

LA Grille serves vaguely Mediterranean fare, including a chicken bowl with basmati rice, hummus, tzatziki, and shredded red cabbage. Diners can opt for falafel with that bowl, or get Greek fries covered with gyro, feta, and olives.

There are a few new dishes at the stands, like a decadent fried cheesecake on a stick, chipotle sausage corndog crusted with hot Cheetos, and a chicken pesto panini. Check the full guide below, broken down into sections, to get the lineup of dishes.

Section Guide

Centerfield Plaza

Mastercard Food Truck: A food truck out in the centerfield plaza that serves grilled Dodger Dogs and assorted snacks.

Shake Shack: New York City-based burger chain serving close to its full regular menu of Shack burgers, smoke shacks, Shroom burgers, cheese fries, and vanilla or chocolate shakes.

Eats and Drinks: Snacks like chips, peanuts, Cracker Jacks, Red Vines, Pickle in a Pouch, sunflower seeds, and cotton candy.

LA Taqueria: Sopes al pastor, potato taquitos (a new addition to 2023), carne asada taco plates.

Right Field Pavillion

Jeff’s Kosher: Kosher hot dogs with onions, grilled onions, sauerkraut, and a kosher barbecue beef sandwich.

Left Field Pavillion

Dueling Dogs: Grilled Dodger Dogs, Extreme bacon-wrapped dogs, plant-based dogs, and a rotating hot dog special based on the visiting teams.

Field Level

LA Cheesesteak (New, Section 8): beef cheesesteaks with Cheez Whiz and onions, chicken cheesesteaks with provolone cheese sauce, and mushroom sandwiches in amoroso rolls and provolone cheese sauce.

Dodger Dog Traditional (Section 9): Dodger Dogs, Super Dodger Dogs, Brooklyn dogs, plant-based dogs, and gluten-free dogs.

Sweet Chick (Section 10): Popular fried chicken chain owned in part by rapper Nas serving chicken tenders with crinkle fries, OG chicken sandwiches, and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches.

Elysian Park Grill (Sections 22, 23): Grilled Dodger dogs, Super Dodger Dogs, chicken tenders with fries, garlic fries in a helmet, and french fry cups.

LA Grille (New, Section 45): Chicken kebab helmet bowls with rice, yogurt-marinated grilled chicken, hummus, cucumber-tomato salad, tzatziki, and red cabbage slaw. Can also be done with falafel. Hummus with baked pita, or Greek fries with crinkle fries, feta cream sauce, kalamata olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.

Dunkin (Section 46): Doughnuts, coffee, and iced coffee drinks from the iconic East Coast chain.

Trolley Treats (Section 2): Churros, funnel cakes, and deep-fried cheesecake with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar.

Flamin’ Hot Corner (Section 47): Dodger Dogs, chicken tenders with fries, Flamin’ Buffalo chicken tenders, Flamin’ Hot nachos, and hotlink corn dogs with Hot Cheetos dust.

CPK (Section 48): Pizza chain restaurant with pepperoni, cheese, barbecue chicken pizzas; classic caesar salads, and barbecue chicken chopped salad.

Think Blue BBQ (Section 51): Grilled Dodger Dogs, burnt ends nacho helmets, pulled pork sandwiches, barbecue platters (a new item for 2023), french fry cups, and a half rack of ribs with mac and cheese.

Hornitos Cantina (Section 52): Grilled Dodger Dogs, carne asada nacho helmets, cheese quesadillas, nacho helmets, and a loaded esquites helmet.

Loge Level

LA Taqueria (Section 6): Sopes al pastor with sauteed pork, corn sope, and shredded lettuce, potato taquitos (new item) with chipotle mashed potatoes and cilantro lime crema, carne asada taco plates.

CPK (Section 30): Pepperoni and cheese pizzas with Dodger Dogs.

Sweet Spot (Section 36): Yogurt churro sundae helmets, parfait sundaes, and churros.

Dodger Deli (Section 37): Dodger Dogs, chicken pesto paninis (a new item for 2023), grilled mushroom burrata sandwiches.

Dodger Dog Express (Sections 40, 41): Grilled Dodger Dogs, Super Dodger Dogs, french fry cups, and garlic fries helmets.

Dodger Dog Traditional (Section 57): Grilled Dodger Dogs, Super Dodger Dogs, nachos, Bavarian pretzels, other snacks.

Craft Corner (Section 63): Pretzels, Dodger Dogs, nacho platter with ground beef, cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos.

King’s Hawaiian (Section 64): Popular South Bay bread factory and Hawaiian restaurant serving Dodger Dogs, pulled pork sliders on Hawaiian bread, and burnt end sliders.

Reserve Level

Jinro (Section 5): Super Dodger Dogs, nacho helmets, chili cheese nacho helmets, and pretzel sticks.

Chicken Bites (Section 12): Chicken bites and tots, chicken corn dogs, and tater tot cups.

LA Taqueria (Section 17): Grilled Dodger Dogs, carne asada nacho helmets, regular nacho helmets, and quesadillas.

Fan Fare (Section 31): Grilled chicken sandwiches, chicken corn dogs, beef sliders, chili cheese fries helmet, and fry cup.

King’s Hawaiian (Section 32): Grilled Dodger Dogs, garlic fries, Waimea pulled pork sandwiches, burnt end sliders, and Big Kahuna barbecue platter.

Dodger Dog Traditional (Sections 43, 55, and 44): Dodger Dogs, Chili Cheese Dodger Dogs, nacho helmets, chili cheese nacho helmets, pretzels, and peanuts.

CPK (Section 3): Pepperoni, cheese, and barbecue chicken pizzas, plus caesar and barbecue chicken chopped salads.

Trolley Treats (Section 2): Churros, funnel cakes, and deep-fried cheesecakes.

Dodger Dog Express (Section 6, 7): Grilled Dodger Dogs, Super Dodger Dogs, french fry cups, and garlic fries.

Top Deck

Top Deck Dogs (Section 5): Grilled Dodger Dogs, Super Dodger Dogs, chili cheese Dodger Dogs, gluten-free Dodger Dogs, plant-based Dodger Dogs, nacho helmets, chili cheese nacho helmets, chili cheese fries, chili cheese tots, and pretzels.

Elysian Park Grill (Section 4): Grilled Dodger Dogs, Super Dodger Dogs, chicken tenders with fries, garlic fries, and french fry cups.

