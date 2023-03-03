Trois Mec Vets to Open Full-Time Sandwich Shop Bread Head in Santa Monica This Summer

A popular sandwich pop-up is primed to open in Santa Monica this year. The owners of the Popular Bread Head Sandwiches say they’re aiming for a summer launch date in the former Kye’s space on Montana near 16th Street. Former fine dining chefs and Trois Mec alums Alex Williams and Jordan Snyder started Bread Head to have a better work-life balance. Still, they had their sights on opening standalone location when the two started the pop-up back in 2021.

As with most openings, plenty of factors (namely permits and construction) will determine an exact opening date. For the time being, Bread Head Sandwiches will continue to pop up at June Shine Santa Monica.

California’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency as officially over.

Butcher’s Daughter Sunday dining series launches next week

Butcher’s Daughter Melrose is hosting a new supper series called Sunday Sauce. These weekly events will lean heavily on chef Andy Barbato’s heritage with house-made pasta, natural wines, Italian cocktails, and music. Book a table on Resy.

Are themed restaurants back in Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Times visited the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen to ask the aforementioned question while getting their order taken by a waiter dressed as a robot named Jacques. Toothsome opened in January, just after the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe.

Leona’s Sushi House launches lunch

Starting Monday, Studio City’s Leona Sushi House starts serving lunch from noon until 3 p.m., where Michelin star chef Shigenori Fujimoto will prepare a menu for daytime crowds.

Regarding Her Food at Smorgasburg

March marks the start of Women’s History Month, which means Regarding Her Food’s 10-day festival commences at Smorgasburg this Sunday. The goal is to bring awareness to LA’s women-operated businesses, and Sunday’s gathering will feature vendors like Mama Musubi, Lei’d Cookies, picadillo tostones nachos by Señoreata, and plenty of women-owned brewers. Smorgasburg is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.