 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A CPK Co-Founder Slices Into Pacific Palisades With Roman-Style Pizza

ROCA’s thin, square slices land in a glassy new space, and come from the co-founder of California Pizza Kitchen

by Farley Elliott
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee
A side angle shot of square, thin pizza slices inside a cardboard box.
ROCA Pizza.

Square slices are coming soon to the Palisades Village development in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, served by one very familiar pizza name. ROCA Pizza arrives at the Rick Caruso-owned property next week by way of Rick Rosenfield, who co-founded California Pizza Kitchen, along with his wife and partner Esther Rosenfield.

If ROCA seems familiar, that’s because it’s been around before. The Roman-meets-California style shop began life in 2021 as a long-term pop-up at the (also Caruso-owned) Americana in Glendale, but now the plan is to go all-in on the Westside, with an opening slated for Monday, March 6. The new ROCA is a tall, glassy walk-up option for the development, ideal for grab-and-go lunch or easy weeknight dinners. It’s not a large space, at just over 1,000 square feet total, but comes wrapped in marble and loaded with natural light, with outdoor seating directly in front and dispersed across the larger property.

Rather than offering each pizza style in a long rectangle that can be cut to order with scissors, here the pizzas are served behind glass and range in predetermined sizes like “by the cut” (the equivalent of one slice), a four-slice “half pan,” or a “full pan” with eight total slices. The menu offers plenty of variety, from a take on amatriciana with pork cheek and mozzarella to barbecue chicken, vegan options, a sausage and potato pizza, and staples like margherita and pepperoni — all served on the restaurant’s thin, cold-fermented dough. Salads, meatballs, and other basics are also available, along with a pre-made grab-and-go collection that includes sandwiches made with pizza dough.

Wide circles of red pepperoni on a square pizza, from above.
Pepperoni.
A white pizza with drizzles of BBQ sauce served on a marble countertop.
Barbecue chicken.

The new ROCA Pizza at Palisades Village is part of a larger plan by the Rosenfields, including a coming location at Marina Del Rey’s Waterside development this summer. Until then, find ROCA in person in the Palisades at 15225 Palisades Village Lane, or on all of the usual delivery apps, keeping lunch through dinner hours starting at 11 a.m.

Three fried dough spheres on a thin plate in a restaurant.
Suppli.
A wide bowl with fresh cut veggies and pizza beyond, on a wooden plank.
Barbecue chicken chopped salad.
Two overhead pizza boxes filled with different thin pizza slices.
A rainbow of slice options.
A straight-on look at the glassy ordering counter of a modern pizzeria.
The sunny, marble-wrapped space.
A tall metal and glass restaurant serving pizza, with lots of tall windows and a takeout window.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Trois Mec Vets to Open Full-Time Sandwich Shop Bread Head in Santa Monica This Summer

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Jaipur Hot Chicken and Paneer Cocktails Star on Pijja Palace’s New Weekend Lunch Menu

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

LA’s Biggest Vegan Restaurant Celebrates 10 Years With Star-Studded Dinner

By Farley Elliott

One of SF’s Best Pizza Chefs Wants to Take Over the Suburban LA Slice Scene

By Matthew Kang

Chef Daniel Boulud Brings One of His Most Famous Restaurants to LA This Year

By Farley Elliott

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world