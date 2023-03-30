A Huge New Pizza Festival Is Set to Slice Up Downtown LA Next Month

A giant new pizza festival is coming to Los Angeles at the end of April. Pizza City Fest lands at L.A. Live in Downtown on April 29 and 30 from noon to 5 p.m., with slices, collaborations, desserts, and merchandise from some of the biggest names in local pizza. The lineup includes familiar faces like Detroit specialist DTown Pizzeria, the famous L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, wood-fired favorite Ronan, and many more. There will be some well-known out of town names as well, like Heritage Barbecue from San Juan Capistrano, and Long Bridge Pizza Company out of San Francisco.

One-day tickets to Pizza City Fest start at $95 for general admission, with an option for a $175 VIP ticket that earns early access, more slices, an exclusive lounge, a swag bag, and more. All ticket holders will get access to the various vendor tents and to the Collaboration Lab, featuring chefs like Joey Booterbaugh of OC’s Folks and other vendors like the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills making unique pizzas together.

The taco tournament begins

LA Taco’s annual taco madness tournament is back for 2023 with a full lineup of great local taquerias, trucks and stands competing in a bracket-style tournament to crown a single winner. Standouts for this year include Villas Tacos, Sonoratown, Mariscos Jalisco, El Ruso, Holbox, Kogi, and a whole lot more. The tournament starts on Monday, April 3 with online voting, and concludes on May 6, 2023, with a live event in Downtown LA.

Barbecue at Santa Anita

Looking for some barbecue? The annual Winner’s Circle smoked meat event is back at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Find a slew of local barbecue names like River Street BBQ, Bootsy BBQ, and Magillas BBQ in attendance, with different prices for plates, racing tip sheets, and carnival rides.

A hand roll party in Culver City

Tempi and chirashi spot Uoichiba in Culver City is hosting a grand opening weekend from Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2. There will be giveaways and games at the stall inside of Citizen Public Market, and on Thursday diners can score a free hand roll with to-go orders, along with free soup for all bar diners.

Skewers and wine

Yakitoriguy is popping up at Wine + Eggs in Atwater Village this week, picking out wines, selling yuzu drinks, and grilling skewers of chicken and vegetables. The party starts at noon and goes until sellout on Saturday, April 1.