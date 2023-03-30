A Popular Restaurant From Milan Just Dropped Into Los Feliz of All Places

A big Italian import has quietly landed in Los Feliz this week. Dal Milanese, the upscale-casual restaurant that first started in Milan, Italy, has opened at 2064 Hillhurst Avenue in the former Puran’s restaurant space, serving up a wide array of classic Italian and Milanese dishes straight from the homeland.

Dal Milanese is the first stateside restaurant location for the Luca Guelfi Company, which operates a number of restaurants and clubs in and around Milan. Guelfi is a famed global restaurateur with a few dozen projects under his belt over the past 30-plus years, from cantinas and coastal getaways to more formal dinner-only places. LA’s Dal Milanese is a combination space, dark enough for date night and lively enough (thanks to live music events and an upbeat soundtrack) for an evening out with friends. The room sports a moody mix of dark wood, candles, and houseplants.

On the food front, Guelfi has brought over chef Emanuele Gasperini from Milan to oversee the restaurant's opening. The menu, shown below, moves seamlessly from northern Italian staples like veal cutlets and risotto to housemade pastas and robust seconds like osso buco and slow-cooked lamb shank. The wine list hovers over Italian varietals and growing regions exclusively.

Dal Milanese’s arrival is a boon for Los Feliz, long seen as a sleepier spot for quality food. A handful of recent arrivals have worked to change that, though, from old-school daytime spot Eastside Italian Deli to brand new corner outpost Cafe Caravan, across from the Vista. Dinner in the neighborhood now includes modern Mexican destination Mírate and Encanto, with margaritas and an extra-long bar.

The new Dal Milanese opened Monday in Los Feliz, and serves dinner from Monday through Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., with reservations available on OpenTable.