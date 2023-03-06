Santa Barbara Pizza Star Bettina Inches Closer to LA With Second Coastal Location

Last week, Santa Barbara’s popular Italian restaurant Bettina announced a second location, this time slightly south in Carpinteria. Open since 2018 on the edge of Santa Barbara and Montecito, the new expansion will be smaller and lean more on takeout.

Bettina’s owners recently signed a lease for 1,500 square feet just one block away from Little Dom’s Seafood, the coastal outlet for Los Feliz restaurant Little Dom’s. Chef Brendan Smith — who ran the bread program at Brooklyn’s Roberta’s — and his wife Rachel Greenspan — whose career in New York restaurants includes Eleven Madison Park and Per Se — spoke to Siteline SB for the story.

The current mixed-use building is still under construction at 700 Linden Avenue. Greenspan and Smith said that while there will be plenty of courtyard seating in the casual space, the Carpinteria location will utilize an electric oven versus the wood-burning variety at their SB restaurant.

Hot chicken and Spanish food collaboration

This Thursday, there’s a Nashville hot chicken/Spanish collaboration taking place in the San Fernando Valley from Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince and Sandra Cordero of Woodland Hills Gasolina. The Thursday dinner is part of the 10-day Regarding Her Food festival and runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Secure a seat at Gasolina on Resy.

Arizona chefs, including Pizzeria Bianco’s Chris Bianco, prep a four-course dinner at Jar

Jar chef Suzanne Tracht, Scottsdale chef Chrysa Robertson, and Pizzeria Bianco’s Chris Bianco are also collaborating on Tuesday, April 18. The dinner takes place at Jar, where the three chefs will prepare a four-course dinner for $165 per person. Robertson closed her influential 27-year-old restaurant Rancho Pinot in 2021, and Bianco’s return to LA is nothing less than triumphant. They’ll serve a charcuterie plate with focaccia, chicken with crisp polenta, and more. Head to OpenTable for a seat.

La Monarca Bakery at BMO Stadium

Over the weekend, La Monarca Bakery started serving goods at LAFC’s soccer stadium, with coffee, cafe de olla, and pan dulce on full display.

Changes happening at Rush Street in Culver City

Last week, the owners of Rush Street in Culver City announced that they sold the business, and will officially become Jameson’s Pub. The gastropub/sports bar opened in 2009, with the official goodbye on Instagram.