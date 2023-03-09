Cult-Favorite Taro Doughnuts Land Second LA Location in Larchmont Village

Taro doughnut shop Holey Grail Donuts opened a second LA store in Larchmont Village at 148 N. Larchmont Boulevard. Founded in Hawaii in 2018 by siblings Hana and Nile Dreiling, Holey Grail is best known for its tropical flavors and sustainability-minded wares. The brand, which raised $9 million through venture capital financing for its current expansion, opened its first LA store in Santa Monica in December 2022. Holey Grail also operates stores in Hanalei and Honolulu.

According to a press release, the new 1,000-square-foot store includes a doughnut-making island, live taro plants, and a display fridge filled with “rotating local ingredients” like edible flowers, finger limes, and dragonfruit. Holey Grail Larchmont will offer a free Original Sin doughnut (maple, Hawaiian vanilla bean, and sea salt) with any doughnut purchase on Saturday, March 11 in celebration of the new location.

Holey Grail Donuts Larchmont is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Food talk with a culinary historian at Downtown’s Central Library

Culinary Historians of Southern California is hosting a talk at the Mark Taper Auditorium inside Downtown’s Central Library (630 W. Fifth St., Los Angeles, CA 90071) on Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. Culinary historian/author Sarah Lohman will take attendees behind the scenes of her latest book, Endangered Eating: America’s Vanishing Food, which explores rare and endangered foods across the country, including local adventures in the Coachella Valley. RSVP here.

Two new restaurants added to Michelin Guide

Michelin recently added a duo of Los Angeles restaurants to its California guide. The two newcomers, Leona’s Sushi House in the Valley and high-end yakiniku spot Niku X in Downtown, could become Bib Gourmands selections or receive stars later this year. Here are Los Angeles’s 2022 Michelin Stars, Mapped.

Learn to bake cakes and pies at Valerie Confections

Sweets queen Valerie Gordon is teaching three classes this spring at Valerie Confections in Glendale (1936 W. Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91201): Mastering Spring Cakes (March 25), Perfect Pies (April 29), and The Art of Jam-Making (May 20). Each two-hour class is limited to 20 participants and costs $200 per person.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter now serves vegan Butterbeer

Vegans visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood will no longer be deprived of Butterbeer. The amusement park recently began selling a dairy-free version topped with a creamy, plant-based froth. The non-alcoholic drink, with distinct butterscotch notes, comes in cold and frozen forms. Butterbeer can be purchased at Hog’s Head pub and Three Broomsticks restaurant.

Meatless Tuesday at Gracias Madre West Hollywood

Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher & Deli and Gracias Madre, two of LA’s premier purveyors of plant-based cuisine, are joining forces on Tuesday, March 28 for a collaborative dinner starting at 7 p.m. at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood. Chef Diana Briscoe of Gracias Madre and chef Maciel Bañales Luna of Maciel’s will serve a four-course Mexican-inspired tasting menu. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $125 per person