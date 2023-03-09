 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Step Inside Sur Le Vert, the New Emerald-Toned Wine Bar Gem in Beverly Hills

A cadre of wine and culinary pros have combined to make the former Bar Bouchon space into an elegantly cool place to drink and snack

by Farley Elliott
Photography by Ryan Gobuty
An overhead shot of a crowded marble bar with charcuterie boards, roasted chicken, and more.
Snacks and more at Sur Le Vert.

Beverly Hills has a beautiful new place to drink and dine, thanks a handful of wine-focused hospitality veterans. Zach Negin and Nicole Dougherty of East Hollywood’s Tabula Rasa are the primary faces behind the brand new Sur Le Vert, which opens this week at 235 N. Canon Drive, right in the thick of the city. The pair were brought on only last month to quickly flip the downstairs cafe, which longtime locals will recognize from its previous life as Bar Bouchon under famed chef Thomas Keller.

Sur Le Vert is a stark change for sometimes staid Beverly Hills, and should slot in nicely as part of a larger wave of newer, cooler projects that have landed in the city only recently. Negin and Dougherty have brought on a collection of known names to help lead the opening this week, including Sean Beckner-Charmitchel (Mina Group, Hotel Bel-Air) as manager and Ben Stephens (SF’s Acquerello, La Folie) as chef; Gabriel Geiger (Faith & Flower, All Day Baby) is Sur Le Vert’s opening sous chef.

A man pours wine behind a bar while a woman in white shawl stares at the camera.
Negin and Dougherty.

On the food front, expect a small but mighty menu that uses what is essentially a finishing kitchen in the downstairs cafe to turn out surprising dishes like crudos, charcuterie boards, and salads, plus a seared chicken breast sandwich or dry-aged NY strip steak for those in need of a larger meal. Negin and Dougherty are using their extensive wine know-how to pour from a global list of small, family-run producers as well. The opening food and drink menus are below.

More recently, the Canon Drive address — which sits right along the grass of the Beverly Canon Gardens, across from the Maybourne hotel — had been home to a daytime cafe version of Tommy’s Beverly Hills. That restaurant opened back in January 2022 under Tommy Salvatore, the longtime former manager at celebrity hotspot Craig’s, but has since gone mostly dark in favor of private events and other non-public activations upstairs. The loss left the downstairs bar and cafe area intact and ready for a team like Negin and Dougherty, who have experience in quickly turning around bar and restaurant spaces.

Sur Le Vert, French for “on the green” is open as of this week, keeping hours from Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (the kitchen closes at 9 p.m.). There are no reservations, just walk-ins for the restaurant.

Lots of green and steel inside a classy wine bar.
Inside Sur Le Vert’s bar area.
A crudo with green leaves in a light yellow sauce on a round white plate.
A roasted and seared chicken plate on a marble table at a new restaurant.

Sur Le Vert Wine Bar

235 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

