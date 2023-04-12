One of LA’s Best Barbecue Spots Gets a Big Idea for Some New Chicken

Culver City barbecue favorite Maple Block Meat Co. is expanding, adding a new sibling restaurant titled Maple Block Chicken. The new bird-focused project from chef-owner Daniel Weinstock and pitmaster Rudy Suazo will focus entirely on spatchcock chickens that are grilled over coals and will make its debut at outdoor food bazaar Smorgasburg this Sunday, April 16. Reps for Maple Block Chicken tell Eater that the plan is to quickly expand the brand with other pop-ups and takeout options ahead of a planned brick-and-mortar launch, though a location has not yet been announced. For now, find the crew at Smorgasburg for the next three weeks, followed by stops at farmers markets in Brentwood and the Miracle Mile. The menu at each event will consist of quarter, half, and whole chickens as well as baskets with fries, sides, and other delights.

More fare for vegans, too

A new all-vegan faux chicken shop has landed at 345 N. La Brea in the former Honeybee space. Mother Plucker works a menu of tenders, fries, and plant-based shakes, and is hosting a grand opening party on Saturday, April 15 from roughly 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The restaurant is a collaborative effort between the founders of vegan burger shop Mr. Charlie’s and Adam Weiss of Honeybee Burgers, using plant-based chicken product Tindle.

Elsewhere, vegan sushi upstart Niku Nashi is now offering delivery on the usual food platforms. That means bento boxes for rolls, nigiri, snacks, and sides, as well as a full a la carte menu, available 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Good news for Pasadena

Los Angeles Magazine says there’s a lot to love about Bar Chelou in Pasadena, praising chef Doug Rankin’s restaurant for its “refreshingly relaxed” atmosphere and “expertly cooked butterflied trout,” among other things.

Dining for a cause

Redbird is hosting a Bike to Care event in Downtown on Sunday, April 23, featuring some high-profile culinary talent like Mary Sue Milliken, Aarón Sánchez, and Sandra Cordero of Gasolina Cafe. The dinner party will see proceeds donated to the non-profit Regarding Her.

High-value drinks at a low cost

All Day Baby’s evening restaurant project Tet-A-Tet has a new cocktail menu debuting this week, and to welcome in the spring sippers the restaurant is offering diners half-off their opening cocktail purchase. The regular Tet-A-Tet food menu will also be available, of course.