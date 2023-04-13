LA’s Best Gluten-Free Bakery Just Opened in Beverly Hills

Gluten-free bakery Breadblok just opened its fourth LA location in Beverly Hills at 260 N. Beverly Drive. The nearly 1,800-square-foot space designed by Commune includes indoor and outdoor seating, retail space for the bakery’s line of cookies, crackers, granolas, and merchandise, and a grab-and-go case with food and drink options. “We’re most excited to be in such an iconic location and to cater to the community of Beverly Hills,” Chloe Charlier, owner and CEO of Breadblok, tells Eater in an email.

In addition to Breakblok’s classic line of organic and gluten-free bread and pastries, the Beverly Hills menu includes a smattering of new offerings, like sweet and savory crepes, pastas, grain bowls, and shareable charcuterie, cheese, and crostini boards. To drink there are gluten-free beers, wines, coffee, and tea. Happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily with $5 beers, $13 mimosas, $11 cocktails, and $3 off wines by the glass.

With this latest opening, Breadblok Beverly Hills joins existing stores in Santa Monica, Studio City, and Silver Lake. A fifth location in Venice and plans to expand beyond Los Angeles and California are in the works.

Breadblok Beverly Hills is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Late-night Koreatown eats

Journalist Gab Chabrán heads to Koreatown for the latest edition of LAist’s Cheap Fast Eats series with an eye toward late-night places. The drippy smash burgers at Love Hour, the soulful Oaxacan cooking at Guelaguetza, and the Korean corn dogs at Two Hands all make the cut.

Ali Wong’s dream dinner party

Comedian and actress Ali Wong talks about her “dream dinner party” in the latest issue of Bon Appetit. Details include the guest list (Chris Rock), location (Chinese Garden at the Huntington), dinnerware (Tory Burch), and chef (Niki Nakayama). The tasting menu will include spaghettini with abalone, of course.

Get a taste Lompoc’s taco trail

The Central Coast beckons Angelenos at this time of year with its mild temperatures and dynamic food scene. For those in and around Santa Barbara County, swing into the town of Lompoc for tacos with a side of history. The 13 restaurants featured on the trail include the tongue tacos at Taqueria La Mision, the Birria Boyz taco truck, and the fish tacos at Mr. Taco.

A food-centric art exhibition at Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum

The latest exhibition at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena — All Consuming: Art and the Essence of Food — takes a look at how artists impacted Europe’s food cultures from 1500 to 1900. The 60 paintings, prints, photographs, and sculptures from the museum’s collections are organized thematically into sections titled Hunger, Excess, and Sustenance. The exhibition runs from Friday, April 14 through Monday, August 14.