Terroni Hits the Buzzy Larchmont Block With Pizza and Pasta This Fall

Big news for busy Larchmont Village: A brand new Terroni restaurant is coming soon. The Canadian-born Italian group is already a powerhouse in Toronto and has long enjoyed a cozy location on Beverly Boulevard to boot. Now the team is heading east, landing along one of LA’s leafiest restaurant boulevards with the city’s first location of La Bettola di Terroni. That restaurant, while carrying the bones of a familiar Terroni, skews slightly more Sicilian and mellow, though some classic Terroni dishes do remain.

The incoming La Bettola di Terroni will take over for Vernetti at 225 N. Larchmont Boulevard, with that restaurant closing on May 28. Shereen Koules, the LA-based co-owner of Terroni (along with Cosimo Mammoliti) tells Eater that she worked with current Vernetti owner Steve Vernetti to make sure that the new La Bettola di Terroni would keep Larchmont’s fiercely local point of view and audience (and continue to give the neighborhood an Italian restaurant), rather than, say, selling the space to a larger chain restaurant. Koules plans to take some time to update the space as of June — including the addition of a pizza oven — with an eye toward an opening in September of this year.

That’s not all for Terroni, either. Koules has long sought a space further west for Terroni as well, and will be bringing a new project to the Brentwood area down the line as well, possibly with room for more than one distinct Terroni-owned business operating side by side. On Beverly Boulevard, the original LA Terroni is now abutted by a Dopolavoro, the group’s small marketplace and wine shop. LA’s other Terroni location, in Downtown, closed during the early days of the pandemic.

As for Larchmont, expect more updates on La Bettola di Terroni as it moves in after May of this year. The restaurant joins a cluster of newer tenants to the historically quiet strip, wrapped by multi-million-dollar homes and exclusive private schools and golf courses. There’s the brand new Tonchin for ramen and Japanese snacks at the north end of the strip, bustling all-day hangout Great White for breakfast burritos and pizzas and more, and the still-new Holey Grail Doughnuts for taro treats by way of Hawaii.

