 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It’s Champagne Brunch and Big Chops at This Surprising New Steakhouse

Foxhall Steakhouse lands this weekend on a stretch of Robertson Boulevard that straddles Beverly Hills and West Hollywood

by Farley Elliott
Photography by Foxhall Steakhouse
A side shot of a roasted cut of steak on a white plate with deep red wine in a glass.
Porterhouse and wine.

Los Angeles has always enjoyed a good steakhouse, but in recent months the city has become inundated with options — and for fans of thick chops, heavy cocktail pours, and light touches of luxury, that’s a very good thing. The newest entrant is Foxhall Steakhouse, a surprising arrival at 310 S. Robertson Boulevard that opens in a matter of days.

While Foxhall itself has been under the radar until now, its proprietors have not. Kia and Kathryne Illulian, the brother-sister restaurateur duo known for buzzy Carrera Cafe as well as HRB Experience and other projects, have been operating around Los Angeles for years. They’ve once again partnered with chef Marni Sandico to run the new restaurant, which promises everything from beef carpaccio and wedge salads to flatbread pizzas to start any meal. From there it’s on to the red meat mostly, with options for filets, ribeyes, and 32-ounce porterhouses meant to be split. Prices are reasonable given the dry-aged chops, with a 12-ounce ribeye running $54. A steakhouse burger plate, pan-roasted salmon, and $28 brick-cooked half-chicken round out the menu — save for desserts like Grand Marnier souffles, of course. Foxhall will also offer a robust wine list and full cocktail bar.

As for the Foxhall space, expect a compact experience with dim lighting and emerald tones. Coming in at just 50 seats, including a small patio at the front, this Robertson storefront is certainly a far cry from the giant halls of meat found further west on the main Beverly Hills drags, but is no less charming for its scale. And unlike reborn options like La Dolce Vita, with its leopard-print carpet, the point of Foxhall is to be a touch more understated.

A white plate with orange salmon on a green table.
Salmon carpaccio.

As for those other steak spots nearby, Beverly Hills-adjacent diners can currently choose from restaurants backed by everyone from Salt Bae to Wolfgang Puck, along with places like Catch Steak and the new Steak 48 from the original Mastro’s family. Even Maple & Ash, the massively popular steakhouse from Chicago — one of the highest-grossing restaurants in America — is coming soon.

Foxhall Steakhouse opens Saturday, April 15 at 310 S. Robertson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048. Once fully operational, expect daily evening hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with brunch coming soon.

Two hands cheers cocktails, including one pink one and a dirty martini, at a restaurant.
An arm pours rose wine in a glass on a full table at a steakhouse.
Dim lighting and dark walls at a new steakhouse with long banquette and table lamps.
White tablecloth restaurant with chilling bottle of white wine in a bucket.
A wooden slide of pizza with basil on top at a restaurant.
Flatbread pizza to start.
Cheesy burger and fries on a white plate with a green table at a new restaurant.
The house burger.
An overhead shot of a steakhouse table with white tablecloth and pizza and fish and pasta, too.
All the dishes at once.
Deep green walls and table lights and a long banquette at a new restaurant.
A corner bar with tennis rackets for decoration at daytime.
An awning for a new steakhouse with patio.
Patio seating out front.

Foxhall Steakhouse

310 South Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Visit Website
Local Legends

This Tiny Sandwich Staple Has Kept LA’s Foothills Fed For Half a Century

Coming Attractions

Terroni Hits the Buzzy Larchmont Block With Pizza and Pasta This Fall

AM Intel

LA’s Best Gluten-Free Bakery Just Opened in Beverly Hills

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world