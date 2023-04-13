Share All sharing options for: It’s Champagne Brunch and Big Chops at This Surprising New Steakhouse

Los Angeles has always enjoyed a good steakhouse, but in recent months the city has become inundated with options — and for fans of thick chops, heavy cocktail pours, and light touches of luxury, that’s a very good thing. The newest entrant is Foxhall Steakhouse, a surprising arrival at 310 S. Robertson Boulevard that opens in a matter of days.

While Foxhall itself has been under the radar until now, its proprietors have not. Kia and Kathryne Illulian, the brother-sister restaurateur duo known for buzzy Carrera Cafe as well as HRB Experience and other projects, have been operating around Los Angeles for years. They’ve once again partnered with chef Marni Sandico to run the new restaurant, which promises everything from beef carpaccio and wedge salads to flatbread pizzas to start any meal. From there it’s on to the red meat mostly, with options for filets, ribeyes, and 32-ounce porterhouses meant to be split. Prices are reasonable given the dry-aged chops, with a 12-ounce ribeye running $54. A steakhouse burger plate, pan-roasted salmon, and $28 brick-cooked half-chicken round out the menu — save for desserts like Grand Marnier souffles, of course. Foxhall will also offer a robust wine list and full cocktail bar.

As for the Foxhall space, expect a compact experience with dim lighting and emerald tones. Coming in at just 50 seats, including a small patio at the front, this Robertson storefront is certainly a far cry from the giant halls of meat found further west on the main Beverly Hills drags, but is no less charming for its scale. And unlike reborn options like La Dolce Vita, with its leopard-print carpet, the point of Foxhall is to be a touch more understated.

As for those other steak spots nearby, Beverly Hills-adjacent diners can currently choose from restaurants backed by everyone from Salt Bae to Wolfgang Puck, along with places like Catch Steak and the new Steak 48 from the original Mastro’s family. Even Maple & Ash, the massively popular steakhouse from Chicago — one of the highest-grossing restaurants in America — is coming soon.

Foxhall Steakhouse opens Saturday, April 15 at 310 S. Robertson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048. Once fully operational, expect daily evening hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with brunch coming soon.