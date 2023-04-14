A Sultry New Hotel Opens at the Closed Former Standard in Downtown LA

The once-buzzy former Standard Hotel space in Downtown Los Angeles has new life this week. The 209-room building on Flower Street, once the headquarters of Superior Oil, spent years as a cool-kid hangout (complete with rooftop pool) and now will play host to a whole new generation of travelers and staycation locals under the name the Delphi Hotel. What’s more, the property has begun to roll out a suite of food and beverage areas, beginning first with a lobby-level lounge and bar serving breakfast, coffee, afternoon snacks, and evening cocktails. Future plans involve a diner built into the property, a new rooftop hangout near the pool (complete with a so-called “secret” garden), and more lobby-level dining and lounge areas including a private bar.

The new Crestline Hotels & Resorts property is just one in a handful of recent arrivals around Los Angeles, from the Hotel Per La (formerly the NoMad) not far away to the massive new Moxy and AC Hotels in the adjacent South Park areas. Meanwhile, over in Santa Monica, the revitalized Georgian hotel, which dates to 1933, now features several on-site restaurant and dining spaces, including a subterranean invite-only speakeasy. The lobby bar at the Delphi opens today, Friday, April 14.

A food party in Santa Clarita

Egyptian food pop-up the Original Hawowshi will be cooking at the Celebrate Egypt night in the city of Santa Clarita tonight, Friday, April 14. The free event features family-friendly exhibitions, food, a beer garden, and more.

A newcomer to Downtown’s nightlife scene

Elsewhere in Downtown, there’s a new bar-within-a-bar to know about in the Historic Core. The Rio Room is now available as a live events venue, cocktail hangout, and private events space, located just past the main room of the Stowaway, itself a kind of mellow hangout in the basement of the El Dorado Lofts. Find live music and drinks seven nights a week.

A familiar face on Fairfax

Pop’s Bagels is expanding again, this time landing a storefront right on Fairfax. The prominent LA bagel option will open April 24 at 801 N. Fairfax Avenue and will double as the growing group’s full-time bakery and commissary space. Expect the usual array of bagels as well as monthly specials and one-off pastry treats like rugelach and black and white cookies. Another location in Beverly Hills is coming later this year.

The return of La Morra

La Morra Pizzeria is back. The blistered, wood-fired pizza specialist that started from a traveling trailer years ago has now cooked up a new delivery and takeout-only spot in the Sherman Oaks area, and it opens today, Friday, April 14. The new La Morra lands at 7333 Fulton Avenue and will offer service across the Valley (think Studio City, Burbank, Encino, and beyond) as well as Bel Air, Laurel Canyon, and Beverly Hills. What’s more, the shop has upgraded its offerings to include a build-your-own pizza option and is still selling salads, wings, and sides to boot. Find them from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, for takeout and pizza pickup only.