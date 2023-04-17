LA’s Biggest Craft Beer Festival Is Coming to Long Beach This Summer

The Los Angeles County Brewers Guild will host its 14th L.A. Beer Week this June. As part of the ongoing celebration, fans will be able to check out dozens of vendors at once at the LA Independent Beer Fest at Long Beach’s Shoreline Aquatic Park, where 75 craft breweries from LA County will be in attendance. Attendees will be able to sample from one or more of the 150 beers on tap, while also getting down with live music, food, and games. Organizers are encouraging attendees to get cozy with camp chairs and blankets while enjoying the festival.

For the early bird general admission tickets (priced at $55), go to Eventbrite before May 9. VIP tickets can be had for $75, and designated drivers only pay $20. VIP tickets secure early entry at noon and the festival runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. After May 9, the GA is $60 and VIP is $75.

Dinner collabs at Mirate and Fanny’s

Mírate chef Joshua Gil is hosting a dinner with Neta Spirits founder Niki Nakazawa this Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. Gil will prepare five courses and Nakazawa’s got the mezcal pairings covered. Head over to Tock to secure a space for $160 per person.

Over at Fanny’s at the Academy Museum, the restaurant’s ongoing Sunday Supper dinner series is hosting a The Godfather movie-inspired meal on April 30. Gianni Russo — the actor who played Carlo Rissi in The Godfather I — is the official host and guide through four courses, done in partnership with Corleone Fine Italian products. Tickets are $85 per person.

Long Beach hotel workers get a $4 per hour raise

Union talks proved successful for housekeepers, cooks, front desk workers, stewards, and other workers at Long Beach’s Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Centric last week. The hotel will now pay between $22 and $25 per hour for non-tipped positions, reports the Long Beach Post.

Wine with a vintner at Adams Wine Shop

This Saturday, April 29, Adams Wine Shop — adjacent to Alta Adams — will host Red Bear Winery founder Sam Jordan. Jordan will have his 2019 cabernet sauvignon on hand for guests to try. No RSVP is required, and the cost for entry is $25.

Chef Jeremy Fox digging around a kitchen pantry

Birdie G’s chef Jeremy Fox made an appearance on the YouTube show Don’t Panic Pantry. Take a look below to see how one of LA’s best chefs puts together an impromptu meal.