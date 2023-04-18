One of Noma’s Co-Founding Chefs Is Cooking on a Hollywood Rooftop Next Week

Chef and Noma restaurant co-founder Mads Refslund is coming to Los Angeles as part of a Food as Art pop-up series hosted at the Aster in Hollywood. The joint membership club and hotel will host Refslund on its rooftop restaurant and bar Lemon Grove starting this Sunday, April 23 for a three-day run of dinners spread across five courses for $225. Each meal will feature artistic takes on food as well as at least one signature dish from chef Mads, with options for wine pairings to boot. The dinners can be booked through Resy, should they still be available.

A great burger for Long Beach

Proudly Serving is now open at Beachwood Brewery in Long Beach (210 E. 3rd Street). The Redondo Beach smashburger specialist hosted an opening party over the weekend, and will keep hours from noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, moving forward.

A new Naugles in Artesia

Another new Naugles location has opened in greater LA, this time down in Artesia. The once-dead fast food brand has been ramping up its expansion after being bought and reopened by an Orange County fan several years ago, and now wistful customers can check out the retro menu at 11732 Artesia Boulevard.

An outdoor party in San Fernando

A free outdoor market is hitting the city of San Fernando on April 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Expect dozens of retail vendors and plenty of food as well, and it’s all going down in the early evening at 911 San Fernando Road, complete with sunset skies and lots of string lights.

Kevin Hart comes to USC

Comedian Kevin Hart is growing his restaurant empire, adding a fourth location of Hart House right near the USC campus at 3726 S. Figueroa Street in University Park. The space, opening this summer, will offer the plant-based casual menu but this time it’ll come wrapped in a 2,300-square-foot indoor-outdoor hangout space. Expect dozens of patio seats, string lights, games, fire pits, and more.