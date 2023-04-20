A Pair of Well-Known LA Restaurants Has Fallen Into Brand-New Ownership

Two notable Los Angeles restaurants are now under new ownership. Chef Bradford Kent recently sold Bagel+Slice in Highland Park and Olio Wood Fired Pizzeria at Grand Central Market to his longtime associate Michael Robles. Robles, who immigrated to Los Angeles from Oaxaca, Mexico in 2004 at the age of 18, worked as a dishwasher at P.F. Chang’s and California Pizza Kitchen before moving to a culinary role at chef Nancy Silverton’s Pizzeria Mozza. Robles and Kent met in 2011 and have been working side-by-side for the past 12 years, beginning at the now-closed location of Olio on West Third Street. “My goal is to follow chef Brad’s legacy and grow in the restaurant business,” Robles says. “That’s why I come to this country, to fulfill my American Dream.”

While Robles plans to largely run the businesses as usual, he’s added a few specials on the menu at Bagel+Slice inspired by his Mexican heritage. The Oaxacan mole pizza features a scratch-made mole, Oaxacan cheese, seven-spice shredded chicken, a jalapeno-pineapple drizzle, and fresh parsley. Another special featured a pizza with black bean sauce, Oaxacan cheese, al pastor sausage, pickled beet red onions, and an avocado herb dressing.

Kent still serves as an advisor but has no ownership interest in either business. Meanwhile, the chef remains busy with a number of side projects including a line of gluten-free flour and backyard pizza ovens; Kent’s family is plotting a move to Connecticut later this year.

Get tickets to the 3rd annual Make Choice a Piece of Cake fundraiser

Gather For Good is hosting the 3rd Annual Make Choice a Piece of Cake fundraiser at Redbird on Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m. The event will feature cakes made by some of the city’s best chefs. The event will include cake raffles, cake slices, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. Tickets are priced at $25 and can be purchased here. Proceeds will be donated to Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) and Plan C.

A Boston vegan ramen shop opens this weekend

Boston-based vegan ramen shop Redwhite is opening its first Los Angeles location in Studio City at 11044 Ventura Boulevard on Saturday, April 22. Owner Tok Kobayashi and chef Kei Ueki, who operated 12 restaurants together in Japan, have relocated to LA for the project. Redwhite’s menu includes five different kinds of ramen, from simple miso to spicy ginger curry.

Café Basque debuts an all-day menu

The Hoxton hotel in Downtown has a new all-day menu to know about, thanks to acclaimed chef Daniel Rose and the team at Café Basque. The updated menu, served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, is inspired by coastal France and includes a French-style omelet, fried chicken and waffles, Basque eggs, and more. The restaurant plans to launch happy hour later this month with $10 cocktails, $9 wines, and pintxos from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Let them eat cake

Sprinkles Cupcakes and Nguyen Coffee Supply are getting into the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month spirit early with a delightful cupcake collaboration. The limited-edition cupcake, which is available now until May 14, features Vietnamese coffee cupcakes filled with condensed milk buttercream and topped with coffee frosting.