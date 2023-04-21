Former LA Mayor and Original Pantry Owner Richard Riordan Dies at 92

Former Los Angeles mayor and restaurant owner Richard Riordan died Wednesday. Riordan served as mayor from 1993 to 2001 and owned multiple eateries throughout the Southland throughout the decades. He was 92.

Riordan was best known as the non-politician/wealthy venture capitalist who oversaw LA after the 1992 Uprising and the Northridge earthquake, and who accepted $1 a year as pay for the job. But he also owned a handful of longstanding SoCal restaurants: Riordan purchased DTLA’s the Original Pantry in 1981, along with Gladstones and the now-shuttered Village Pantry in Pacific Palisades.

Riordan is survived by his wife; three children, Mary Elizabeth Riordan, Kathleen Ann Riordan, and Patricia Riordan Torrey; three grandchildren, Luca, Jessica, and Elizabeth; and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Riordan Hearty, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Baadmaash celebrates 10 years in LA

Time truly flies as Badmaash celebrates 10 years in Los Angeles. To mark the occasion, chef Pawan Mahendro and sons Nakul and Arjun Mahendro will host a series of guest chef dinners. The first is on April 28 with Redbird chef Neal Fraser. Future collaborators include Otium chef Timothy Hollingsworth, chef Evan Funke, and Yeastie Boys truck owner Evan Fox. Check back to the Badmaash site for future dates. Tickets for the first dinner are $149 per person and are available here.

Hank’s Bagels in Kardashian Country

Burbank favorite Hank’s Bagels is expanding, this time to Calabasas. Owner Trevor Faris announced the news via Instagram, sharing that there is not yet an opening date.

Messhall’s mezcal dinner

Messhall in Los Feliz is hosting a mezcal dinner featuring Mal Bien Mezcal on May 10 at 5 p.m. Chef Charbel Adaimy paired a tasting menu to match the mezcal for $85 per person. It’s four courses with one that includes a barbacoa de cerdo with braised pork, nectarine salad, tomatillo, pickled onions, and flour tortillas. Nab a seat via Open Table.

Take all the Coachella dining help you can get

Weekend two starts today at Coachella, so here’s a reminder that Eater LA put together a guide on where to get excellent sustenance — and drinks — in the desert.

Beachlife Festival food lineup

The Beachlife Festival is happening in a few weeks featuring headliners the Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and Modest Mouse. The LA crews spearheading the food lineup look solid with Camphor chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, the Poutine Brothers, popular Southbay plant-based restaurant Lil’ Vegerie, and more.