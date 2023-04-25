 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An LA Cantonese Roast Meat Specialist Rides Into Sherman Oaks Soon

Plus, a bunch of food talks and panels, a happy hour to check out, and more

by Farley Elliott

A barbecued pork rice bowl.
RiceBox’s porchetta bowl.
Ariel Ip

Downtown LA Cantonese specialist RiceBox is on the move, with plans to open a new restaurant in Sherman Oaks sometime in 2024. The unnamed new venture from husband and wife team Leo and Lydia Lee will expand on the couple’s love of all things Hong Kong cuisine, meaning roast meats as well as “banquet-hall-style dishes” like lobster noodles, reports the Los Angeles Times. The project will do double-duty as a cafe in the front, serving a variety of drinks and sweets, while the restaurant in the back will likely be hidden behind a faux secret door, speakeasy-style, revealing a nearly 100-seat space beyond. Expect an opening in about a year or so at 13257 Moorpark Street.

Vietnamese eats in Eagle Rock

Viet Noodle Bar has reportedly opened quietly in the former Red Herring space in Eagle Rock, located at 1661 Colorado Boulevard. The Atwater Village restaurant signed a lease for the space several months ago and had been working to do some light remodeling before opening. Expect expanded hours in the coming weeks.

Restaurant break-ins hit Glendale

Nearly a dozen Glendale restaurants were hit with break-ins over the weekend, reports ABC 7, and all in just a few short hours. The incidents occurred in the pre-dawn hours and were captured at least partially on security cameras, though police say they have not yet made any arrests. Rockbird, China Food Express, and Sing Woo Kitchen were just some of the affected businesses.

Panels and talks

Payment services company Square has been hosting a series of panels and restaurant talks at a space at 8254 W. Melrose Avenue this week, and it continues today with a discussion about successfully scaling a restaurant. That talk takes place at 10 a.m. and features Christopher Tompkins of Broad Street Oyster Co., followed by a 2 p.m. discussion about building a massive restaurant empire that still serves its local neighborhood, led by Rustic Canyon’s Zoe Nathan and Hi-Lo Liquor Market’s Chris Harris.

Meanwhile, Minor Figures is hosting a food media panel at the Ace Hotel in Downtown LA on Thursday, April 27. The evening will touch on the current state of food media at large, as well as new media players and the consumption habits of readers and diners. Panelists will be former Eater writers Meghan McCarron and Helen Rosner as well as Osayi Endolyn and moderator Blake McKay. Tickets for the 7 p.m. event are $20, plus fees.

A Beverly Hills happy hour

Mírame in Beverly Hills has a new happy hour to know about, running in the bar area only from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The food and drink menu, including fried chicken tacos and a burger, is below.

