A Viral TikTok Home Cook Opens a Vietnamese Party Palace in LA Soon

A TikTok-famous home cook is going legit on La Cienega soon, opening a restaurant under the umbrella of a very prominent hospitality group. Tue Nguyen, otherwise known as @twaydabae, will open her first restaurant Đi Đi in the former Petite Taqueria space at 755 N. La Cienega Boulevard, with plans to bring her sunny home cooking to life for customers as a chef-partner with the H.Wood Group. Nguyen will focus on food and menu creation, with H.Wood handling cocktails and overall operations. Nguyen had previously hosted several sold-out pop-ups at the space, selling Vietnamese food and other dishes. Per LA Weekly, which first had the news, Đi Đi (which means “Let’s Go!”) will “be a 90-seat homage to traditional Vietnamese romance and architecture” when it opens in June.

Sandwiches of note

Dining at Open Market in Koreatown is a trip, says Forbes writer Andy Wang, who applauds the corner store for “fusing flavors and cultures [while] reinterpreting humble immigrant food and chain-restaurant food for a new generation.” Want to experience them in person? Open Market is hosting a two-year anniversary party on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with games, food, tea, and more.

Some change-ups in Venice

The Tasting Kitchen is popping up at sibling restaurant Ghisallo for dinner for a little while, since the Venice Tasting Kitchen space is undergoing renovations resulting from a small fire last month. Bruce Horwitz, a co-owner at both restaurants, is working with chef Travis Passerotti to port over a few key Tasting Kitchen dinner items from the menu to serve alongside versions of Ghisallo’s wood-fired pizzas. Expect dishes like a bucatini spring pea cacio e pepe, a wood-fired striped bass, and pizzas like a squash blossom and a fennel sausage. The dinner-only series begins this week, and runs Monday through Thursday only, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., for a while.

Elsewhere in Venice, Paloma is launching near-daily breakfast this week. Starting on Wednesday, April 5, the restaurant at the corner of Venice Boulevard and Abbot Kinney will work an a.m. menu of basics from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. that includes toasts, shakshuka, coffee drinks, and more, with a portion of this month’s coffee drink sales going to support the Venice Family Clinic.

A cookie takeaway in the Valley

Mrs. Chips Cookies is now open in Sherman Oaks, operating from a takeout window at 4533 Sepulveda Boulevard. The bright pink walk-up is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., selling takeaway boxes of various cookie flavors like chocolate chip and rainbow birthday sprinkles.