100 Years In, Los Angeles Is Honoring El Cholo’s Legacy in a Big Way

The City of Los Angeles has honored the owners of legacy Mexican restaurant El Cholo, renaming the intersection of Western Avenue and 11th Street as Alejandro and Rosa Borquez Square. The name acknowledges the founders of the famous El Cholo, the historic and beloved “Spanish” cafe, who opened their first restaurant in LA 100 years ago. The city held a ceremony to honor the occasion on Thursday, March 30, which was attended by owner Ron Salisbury, the grandson of the founders, and by Brendon Salisbury, the restaurant group’s current Chief Financial Officer. Congratulations on 100 years, El Cholo.

A flour party out of town

Itching to get out of town? Bub and Grandma’s is helping to host this year’s Wild Flour event at the Cuyama Buckhorn in New Cuyama, California, deep in eastern Santa Barbara County. The roadside hotel, surrounded by super-blooming hills, will host classes, collaborating dinners, and more with the Bub and Grandma’s team from May 5 to May 7.

Walk and chew in Beverly Hills

There’s a new food tour company to know about in Los Angeles, dubbed (obviously) LA Food Tours. The launch of the new company starts in Beverly Hills of all places, with ticketed customers embarking on a multi-hour food, film, and fashion walkabout that includes possible stops around the greater Golden Triangle area at places like the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, Wally’s, and Crustacean.

Good times in West Hollywood

Los Angeles Magazine heaps praise on West Hollywood’s Or Bar, calling it a “sophisticated lounge inspired by the French cocktail bars of the ’70s and ’80s; dark enough to entice lovers.”

Tacos near the waves

Tacos 1986 has its next location, and it’s just steps from the Santa Monica pier. The Tijuana-style taco specialists open today, April 4, at 135 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica, with plans for a big party and free tacos all day long. This new Santa Monica location is the seventh for the company, and the furthest west the group has gone so far in its expansion.