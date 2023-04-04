Coachella 2023’s Food Lineup Includes a Sushi Speakeasy and Famous Hot Chicken

One year after the long-awaited return of Coachella, the annual two-weekend music and arts festival is back again and better than ever. Filled with world-famous music acts and unrivaled art installations, the Indio, California-based party promises to bring hundreds of thousands of revelers to the desert, where they’ll dance, drink, and dine nearly around the clock. It’s a huge endeavor just to serve all that food and booze, but if anyone can pull it off it’s the folks from concert and events company Goldenvoice. Over the past decade, the company has purposefully overseen incredible growth in its culinary offerings, going from mostly festival-only vendors to some of the biggest culinary names not just in California, but in the world.

This year’s culinary lineup is ready to rival the on-stage action, with some of Southern California’s most well-known chef and restaurant names in attendance, including Roy Choi and rapidly expanding Dave’s Hot Chicken. The H.Wood Group is well represented, with hotspots like Delilah, Slab, and the Nice Guy offering experiences at this year’s Coachella as part of the Postmates ReTreat lounge area. At the same time, other restaurants will cohabitate inside the Indio Central Market, including Sweetfin and New School Quality Grilled Cheese from chef Eric Greenspan.

Plenty of surprises will be in store for this year’s festival as well, running April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. For the first time ever there will be a non-alcoholic bar created in partnership with the New Bar, and hit LA Arts District French restaurant Camphor is joining forces with OpenTable for a full-service pop-up restaurant that includes a family-style tasting menu and a walk-up burger window called Le Burger. There will be speakeasies and in-the-know experiences galore this year too, including secret bars from New York City’s PDT (Please Don’t Tell) and Sonny’s by Attaboy, a Miami Vice-themed bar with slushies. There’s even a sushi speakeasy put together by Sushi by Scratch, with a 16-course omakase and sake pairing at a whopping $375 per person.

Below, find a full list of who is cooking at this year’s Coachella 2023 festival, spread across general admission and VIP areas as well as speakeasies and other pop-up restaurant spaces.



For standalone Outstanding in the Field dinners from chefs like Javier Plascencia and Tolu Erogbogbo (sold separately), head here.