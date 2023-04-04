 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coachella 2023’s Food Lineup Includes a Sushi Speakeasy and Famous Hot Chicken

America’s favorite music festival returns for another busy year with lots of great restaurants, bars, and pop-ups from Los Angeles and beyond

by Farley Elliott

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A sky-high view of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival grounds, with tents and lots of people.
Coachella.
Coachella

One year after the long-awaited return of Coachella, the annual two-weekend music and arts festival is back again and better than ever. Filled with world-famous music acts and unrivaled art installations, the Indio, California-based party promises to bring hundreds of thousands of revelers to the desert, where they’ll dance, drink, and dine nearly around the clock. It’s a huge endeavor just to serve all that food and booze, but if anyone can pull it off it’s the folks from concert and events company Goldenvoice. Over the past decade, the company has purposefully overseen incredible growth in its culinary offerings, going from mostly festival-only vendors to some of the biggest culinary names not just in California, but in the world.

A hand with pink nails pulls thick noodles using chopsticks from a dark red bowl.
Bang Bang Noodles.
Bang Bang Noodles

This year’s culinary lineup is ready to rival the on-stage action, with some of Southern California’s most well-known chef and restaurant names in attendance, including Roy Choi and rapidly expanding Dave’s Hot Chicken. The H.Wood Group is well represented, with hotspots like Delilah, Slab, and the Nice Guy offering experiences at this year’s Coachella as part of the Postmates ReTreat lounge area. At the same time, other restaurants will cohabitate inside the Indio Central Market, including Sweetfin and New School Quality Grilled Cheese from chef Eric Greenspan.

Plenty of surprises will be in store for this year’s festival as well, running April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. For the first time ever there will be a non-alcoholic bar created in partnership with the New Bar, and hit LA Arts District French restaurant Camphor is joining forces with OpenTable for a full-service pop-up restaurant that includes a family-style tasting menu and a walk-up burger window called Le Burger. There will be speakeasies and in-the-know experiences galore this year too, including secret bars from New York City’s PDT (Please Don’t Tell) and Sonny’s by Attaboy, a Miami Vice-themed bar with slushies. There’s even a sushi speakeasy put together by Sushi by Scratch, with a 16-course omakase and sake pairing at a whopping $375 per person.

Below, find a full list of who is cooking at this year’s Coachella 2023 festival, spread across general admission and VIP areas as well as speakeasies and other pop-up restaurant spaces.

For standalone Outstanding in the Field dinners from chefs like Javier Plascencia and Tolu Erogbogbo (sold separately), head here.

#Juicebae
Alfalfa
Argento
Backyard Bowls
Bang Bang Noodles
Bar Flores
Best Friend by Roy Choi (bar)
Big B the Chef
Block Party
Broad Street Oyster Company
Burger She Wrote
Cena Vegan
Chamberlain Coffee
Chimmelier Korean Fried Chicken
Compton Vegan
Dave’s Hot Chicken

A hand begins to pull up a toasted bun with lobster and uni, from a lobster-shaped plate.
Broad Street Oyster Company’s lobster roll.
Broad Street Oyster Company

Delilah
El Chino Grande
Everbloom Coffee
Farmhouse Thai
Forever Pie
Ggiata
Hattie B’s
Hawkin’s House of Burgers
Kazunori
Kogi
Kreation
Love Hour
Maneatingplant
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams
Menotti’s
Mila by XCJ
Mirate + Mirame
Monty’s Good Burger
My Lai
New School Quality Grilled Cheese
Olivia
PDT
Camphor
Post + Beam
Prince Street Pizza
Ramen Hood
Ronan
Slab
Something Good LA
Sonny’s by Attaboy
Sumo Dog
Sunny Blue
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants
Sweetfin
Taco Party

An overhead shot of salads and wraps on a pink table, at a restaurant.
Alfalfa.
Alfalfa

Tacos 1986
The Cabin (Houston Hospitality)
The Nice Guy
Trill Burgers
Veggie Fam
White Sparrow Coffee
Wolfie’s Hot Chicken
Woodfire Wings
Word of Mouth Truck
Yangban Society

More From Eater LA

The Latest

West Hollywood’s E.P. & L.P. Changes its Tune Again With Modern Mexican Restaurant

By Virali Dave

Filed under:

100 Years In, Los Angeles Is Honoring El Cholo’s Legacy in a Big Way

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

A Viral TikTok Home Cook Opens Her First Vietnamese Restaurant in LA Soon

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

A Popular Restaurant From Milan Just Dropped Into Los Feliz of All Places

By Farley Elliott

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world