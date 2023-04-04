West Hollywood’s E.P. & L.P. Changes its Tune Again With Modern Mexican Restaurant

Agave cocktails paired with coastal Mexican cuisine will fill the room at Bombo, a West Hollywood restaurant scheduled to open on April 5 on the second floor within E.P. & L.P. space. While the L.P. rooftop will stay the same and the overall venue will still be known as E.P.& L.P., Bombo takes over the space of what used to be called E.P., which closed quietly at the end of 2022. It’s a subtle shakeup that comes with a whole new menu focus for one of the area’s most well-known dinner and hangout spots.

In 2021, the Botanical Hospitality Group launched a Mexican pop-up on the rooftop called Las Palmas. Following its success, co-owners Grant Smillie and David Combes brought back a similar experience with this new Bombo, departing from the original Southeast Asian direction that opened in the space nearly eight years ago. The restaurant, named for a type of drum, fits in with the musical theme; along with E.P. & L.P., Botanical Hospitality Group also owns Grandmaster Recorders.

Headed up by native Angeleno chef Samantha Quintero (The Aviary, Belly Q, Salero, Night + Market Sahm), Bombo’s menu takes inspiration from multiple regions in Mexico, recalling flavors from Quintero’s childhood. Diners will have the option to order small plates, tacos and tostadas, and large plates, all relying on local produce to make the menu shine. While the large plates are meat and seafood-forward, vegetarians and vegans will find options among the tacos, tostadas, and small plates, including the chile poblano croquettes with queso Oaxaca or tacos de hongos with a side of smoked guacamole. Diners can also order one of the large plates, like the mojara, grilled whole seabass with coconut lime sauce, and share it all family-style.

Drinks include agave-based spirits — a mezcal-rita, cucumber jalapeno margarita, and a cocktail called Mi Amore with strawberry-infused mezcal, Alma Tepec, Campari, vermouth, all topped with negroni foam made of gin, rose water, coconut milk, and orange juice. Dessert options include flan de romero with rosemary crumb and grapefruit gelee, churros, and three flavors of ice cream — Mexican hot chocolate, fresas con crema (or strawberries and cream), and horchata.

Branded and designed by West Hollywood-based creative agency Frame, Bombo is reminiscent of many classic Mexican American restaurants, where bright posters pop on stucco walls, while also feeling distinctly WeHo. Vibrant splashes of color mix with on-trend minimalism, and checkered motifs tie the menu design together with both the inside and outside. Concrete pendant fixtures, which were handmade in Mexico, mirror the textured white walls, and bright artwork from local LA and Mexican artists stand out in an otherwise neutral space.

Bombo is located at 603 N. La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069. It will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. throughout April and will expand to seven days a week beginning in May.

