Venice’s New Bar Hangout Is an Entirely Alcohol-Free Cocktail Oasis

Bar Nuda is coming to Abbot Kinney next week, billing itself as LA’s first completely “sin-alcohol” experience. The project, opening Thursday, April 13 at Venice Vintage Paradise (2304 Abbot Kinney Boulevard), is led by Pablo Murillo of Aguas Locas in partnership with Bryant Orozco, the bar manager of Mírate and Mírame in Los Angeles. Together the team is building a fully booze-less bar experience for Westsiders who are sober, or at least sober-curious, a growing trend around Los Angeles and beyond.

Other spots, like APB on Melrose, have entire alcohol-free dry days of service each week, and not far from Bar Nuda is the New Bar, a non-alcoholic bottle shop that also hosts tastings. To join in the fun at Bar Nuda, grab tickets for the launch party — $40 per person — and enjoy live music, food from Amiga Amore chef Danielle Duran-Zecca, and several zero-proof cocktails.

Or, get boozy

Atwater Village staple Tam O’Shanter has a new happy hour to know about. Available Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the menu features $10 cocktail classics, $7 glasses of wine, $5 well shots, and inexpensive beers to boot.

Meanwhile, Melanie Wine Bar on West Third Street is gearing up for its next big wine series night, running Saturday, April 15. This event, running $75, will feature puts from and discussions of the greater Languedoc/Roussillon wine regions of France.

Down in Orange County, there’s a margarita crawl happening from Sunday, April 23 to Saturday, April 29. The weeklong event, sponsored by Tequila Herradura, will feature margarita deals, one-off creations, and more from some of OC’s biggest restaurant names, including Avila’s El Ranchito, Ironwood, Red O, Super Panga, and many more.

A Thai celebration

Thai New Year begins on April 13, and to celebrate, LA Thai restaurants Tuk Tuk and Chao Krung are hosting Songkran celebrations, meals, and unique dishes. At Tuk Tuk, find salmon curry rice noodles for longevity and connection, or larb moo tod for good fortune and luck. At Chao Krung, expect a five-course dinner on April 13 for $75, with dishes like coconut soup with green mussels, and kaeng matsaman, ribs slow-cooked in curry paste.

Changes at an Eastside spot

Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park has switched to a table service model, meaning no more queueing up inside to order ahead and then find a seat. The restaurant lists out its reasons below, among them a staff desire to interact more with customers and to slow down the pace of the day.