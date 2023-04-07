Get a Taste of East Coast Favorite Friendly’s Here in LA for the First Time Ever

As few have already guessed, the iconic East Coast ice cream parlor Friendly’s is coming to the West Coast for the first time ever. In collaboration with chef Tim Hollingsworth and B.J. Novak’s sorta-underground pop-up Chain (the pop-up concept that serves as an ode to chain restaurants), Friendly’s will host a series of “Fribbles + French Fry’’ parties at the Chain house in West Hollywood this month. The events run April 21, 22, 28, and 29, and are just the latest collaboration with LA’s Chain, following previous events with Taco Bell, Chili’s, TGI Friday’s, Pizza Hut, and more. This one is particularly special for nostalgic East Coasters like Novak though, as it’s the first time that Friendly’s has ever come to Los Angeles.

Pop-up attendees will have the option to try Friendly’s classic Fribbles (think milkshake, but made with ice milk, which contains less butterfat and is extra creamy) or a brand new sundae item, along with Hollingsworth’s chicken tenders and french fries. To get on the invite list, text Chain at 323-310-4642.

A food event to support the unhoused

LA County homeless service provider PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) is hosting its second annual food festival and fundraiser called Taste of Home at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood on April 29. Over 30 local food and drink vendors will attend, meaning bites from Madre, Prince Street Pizza, Coni’Seafood, Gumbo Boys, Irv’s Burgers, Spoon & Pork, and Shappy Pretzel Co. (among others) will be available alongside drinks from Modern Times, Gold Diggers, and Jiant. Poncho Martínez of Poncho’s Tlayuda’s will also hold a cooking demo. Tickets are on sale now, and proceeds will go towards PATH’s efforts to help the unhoused community with services including housing navigation, employment services, mental health services, and street outreach.

You had me at “free wine”

In-the-know fans can attend a pop-up dinner from duo Pat and George this week as they host a three-course tasting menu, plus a dessert course, on April 7 at Croft Alley in West Hollywood. Dinner will include braised beef potato croquettes, charred leek and cauliflower cavatelli, and steak au poivre. Tickets are $75, and to sweeten the deal, the first 30 reservations get a free glass of wine.

An eight-course supper club

Black Pot Supper Club, an intimate communal dinner experience where guests will be able to try an eight-course meal from chef Martin Draluck (featured in Netflix’s High on the Hog), is back May 1. The meal will explore America’s earliest Black culinary and hospitality influencers, and come with wine pairings. Seats are limited and tickets are available for the event, which goes down at Post & Beam.

Beer me a party

Owned and operated by two German-born brewers from Hamburg, Two Coast Brewing Co. makes high-quality German beers — mostly lower ABV, easy-to-drink lagers and ales. The team is celebrating their new taproom in Gardena with a small opening party on April 13, ahead of a grand opening in May. Bar-goers will be able to bring in their own food, and food trucks will be available down the line. Pets are welcome, too.