A side angle of lobster pasta and fried food and more at a new East Coast Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.
A full table at Jemma di Mare.

Brentwood’s New Restaurant Goes Full Coastal Nonna With Clams and Pasta

Chef Jackson Kalb’s Jemma di Mare brings linguine and clams, veal parm, and lots of East Coast Italian hits to busy Brentwood today

by Farley Elliott
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

It’s busy days in Brentwood, with newcomers like the Barcelona-based Telefèric opening up recently alongside staple spots like Jon & Vinny’s, Pizzana, AOC, Toscana, and Baltaire. Now another big — and locally known — face is coming to the Westside neighborhood, as Top Chef’s Jackson Kalb brings all sorts of East Coast Italian seafood to the main San Vicente Boulevard strip.

Jemma di Mare, one of the most anticipated restaurants of the year, opens today at 11677 San Vicente Boulevard, serving housemade pasta, cocktails, and loads of oceanic delights. There are baked clams and traditional dishes like linguine alle vongole, but the star of the show is likely to be the tagliolini served with a whole lobster for two people to split. It’s a showstopper of a dish that should arrive fast and often to most tables, alongside dishes like squid ink prawn scampi, sole piccata, and a bone-in veal chop parm — and that’s to say nothing of the extra-garlicky cheesy bread to start alongside heavy pours of red wine. Kalb’s full menus through lunch and dinner can be found here.

As for the new Jemma di Mare space, the former Bottlefish space has been overhauled with nautical blues, bespoke light fixtures, and lots of exposed wood. There are deep, dark booths to float away inside, and walls of windows to let in the glimmer of traffic outside at dinnertime. A large patio allows for open-air dining under the heat lamps, while the bar inside may be the secret place to be on a weekday evening. It’s all meant to blend together through lunch and dinner service to create something that feels magical but approachable, an East Coast seafood and Italian specialist with a West Coast look and pedigree. MAKE Architecture handled the build for the new restaurant.

Jackson and Melissa Kalb’s new Jemma di Mare is only one part of the busy pair’s bustling empire. Not only do they already operate Jame in El Segundo — and its newer attached bar —but the couple also runs the popular Ospi in Venice and have plans to go big in the heart of Hollywood closer to the summer this year as well. Meanwhile, Brentwood is staying busy too, with upcoming openings from the Terroni team in Los Angeles as well. It all makes for quite the exciting time dining out in what was for decades one of the city’s sleepiest neighborhoods and, now, is among its best.

Jemma di Mare is open for lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays) and dinner (daily from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. or later) at 11677 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049, with brunch to come soon. Reservations can be made by calling 424-317-0007, or on OpenTable.

Triangles of cheesy toast with ranch in a bowl at a new restaurant.
Emmy’s Garlic Bread.
An orange-red sauce with spaghetti and meatballs on a blue-ringed white plate at a new restaurant.
Capellini and meatballs.
Dark black pasta with shrimp in a white bowl with yellow sauce at a new restaurant.
Squid ink scialatielli.
A fried side of fish with light salad on a white plate at a new restaurant.
Sole piccata.
A fried veal chop with red sauce and blistered cheese at a new restaurant.
Bone-in veal parm.
A vending machine selling Moet bottles at a dark restaurant, in the corner.
Champagne on demand.
Horizontal bottles of wine as a wall decoration at a new restaurant.
Wine at the ready.
A pendant light shines on a wooden table inside of a dim new dining room at a restaurant.
Mood lighting and dark booths.
Long rows of windows and booths inside a new restaurant dining room at daytime.
Long rows of windows and dark booths and a wooden table at a new restaurant.
Booths and wood inside of a new daytime restaurant dining room.
A run of booths at a corner restaurant at daytime with long light walls of windows.
A corner restaurant’s exterior dining area with heat lamps and blue wooden seats.
Patio seating and heaters.
Shining silver signage against a dark wooden backdrop at a new restaurant.

Jemma di Mare

11677 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Visit Website
